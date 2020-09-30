Terumo India Introduces New Phygital Model of Terumo India Skill Lab to Advance Medical and Clinical Skills

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced the launch of eTISL, a ‘phygital’ version of its highly successful initiative, Terumo India Skill Lab (TISL). Designed as a hybrid of physical and digital interfaces, eTISL aims to accelerate medical education for cardiovascular healthcare professionals (HCPs) in India. The new platform was inaugurated at a virtual event by the Charge d’affaires Embassy of Japan in India, Mr. Toshihide Ando, in the presence of the global President and CEO of Terumo Corporation, Mr. Shinjiro Sato, President of Terumo’s Cardiac and Vascular Company, Mr. Toshi Osada, eminent physicians and healthcare professionals, apart from other members of the Terumo leadership team. Delivering his keynote address, Charge d’affaires, Embassy of Japan in India, Mr. Toshihide Ando said, “I congratulate Terumo India for creating eTISL to scale-up its medical education reach and impact. I believe this launch of eTISL in this situation is timely, and is a new contribution to Indian society through healthcare. Also, it will lead to enhancing bilateral relationship between Japan and India.” Coinciding with Terumo Corporation entering its hundredth year since inception, eTISL builds on the successful journey of the Terumo India Skill Lab and is a fitting tribute to an organization whose starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been ‘Contributing to Society through Healthcare.’ Over the past two years, TISL has delivered high quality programmes to over 7000 healthcare professionals (HCPs) through 175 faculty, on diverse topics pertaining to cardiovascular health. Now, the shift to a ‘phygital’ model will allow the initiative to exponentially increase its reach and impact.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Terumo’s Cardiac and Vascular Company, Mr. Toshi Osada said, “One of the unique ways in which we at Terumo deliver value to our customers is by providing high quality and relevant medical education. With the range and depth of resources planned in eTISL, I have no doubt that it will be a valuable companion for cardiovascular healthcare professionals in India.” The TISL initiative was originally designed with an aspiration to further medical and clinical skills of healthcare professionals in India. The new realities post the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated its pivot to the digital platform. The eTISL project is designed to include live events, digital colloquium and patient resources covering various topics such as safer cardiovascular procedures, bifurcation, multiple vessel disease, complex PCI, trans-radial intervention, complex CTO and perfusion technology.

Making the announcement, Managing Director of Terumo India, Mr. Shishir Agarwal said, “On this World Heart Day, we dedicate the eTISL initiative to all cardiovascular healthcare professionals, who continue to serve patients with empathy and commitment despite the challenging times we are in.” Speaking on the occasion, Regional Representative for India and Asia Pacific, and Chairman of Terumo Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd, Mr. Probir Das said, “We feel very fortunate to be serving the community and advancing the standards of care through pioneering academic initiatives.” Launched in 2018, the Terumo India Skill Lab (TISL) is equipped with state-of-the-art simulation training facilities, which provide doctors and medical technologists with virtual training of cardiovascular surgery and cardiac intervention. The eTISL platform complements this capability by allowing physicians and allied healthcare professionals the advantage of self-paced learning through a rich bank of meaningful resources including live and recorded webinars, scientific presentations by clinical experts, interactive online resources, interdisciplinary compilations of journal articles, product demonstrations, in addition to patient resources. About Terumo India Terumo India is a fast-growing medical devices company that serves to advance access of high-quality Cardiac & Vascular and other medical devices to patients and medical practitioners in India. Terumo India is part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan and over 25,000 associates worldwide. Now in its 99th year since inception, Terumo’s starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been ‘Contributing to Society through Healthcare.’ Terumo India was established in 2013 with headquarters in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi and has since grown to touch over 10000 lives each day, with an expanding field force & distribution network. The company runs several acclaimed academic programmes, working closely with its customers and academic partners, to contribute to the skilling requirements of India’s healthcare system.

