Left Menu
Development News Edition

Award-winning JJ Tax App to extend free solutions for tax queries and discounted IT return filings

JJ Tax App, a chat-based app launched by aspiring CAs in May 2020, has been conferred with an award for 'Best Fintech Solutions of the Year' by "Time2Leap Awards", supported by Pratap Chandra Sarangi - Minister of State, Govt of India.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:38 IST
Award-winning JJ Tax App to extend free solutions for tax queries and discounted IT return filings
Left to Right: Mehak Malik (Co-founder) and Ritika Agrawal (Marketing & Media Head). Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): JJ Tax App, a chat-based app launched by aspiring CAs in May 2020, has been conferred with an award for 'Best Fintech Solutions of the Year' by "Time2Leap Awards", supported by Pratap Chandra Sarangi - Minister of State, Govt of India. After lowering their subscription prices in August, JJ Tax plans to offer Free services for resolution of Tax and related queries along with discounted tax filing services starting October 2, 2020, which coincides with Gandhi Jayanti.

"The download of JJ Tax App has doubled in the month of September, and we wish to expand our reach to help everyone resolve their tax queries on their fingertips without the need for in-person meetings," said Co-founder Mehak Malik, while commenting on the decision to offer free services. The growing popularity of this industry-first tax app has caught the interest of several venture capitalists and angel investors. There are talks about PE funding of Rs 50 crores by end of this year with another Rs 150 crores in the pipeline, which will help the app further expand its horizon.

The team has also begun to expand their advertising and marketing operations, with Ritika Agrawal joining the team to head marketing and media. "We are living in the times of digital ubiquity, and our young team is focused on higher customer acquisition through digital media. With greater focus on agility and innovation, our team is gearing up to wring in a change in UI to adapt to the changing customer mindset," said Ritika, when asked about further plans.

JJ Tax has been actively sponsoring corporate cricket tournaments in NCR region. However, now the team is excited to make their presence felt in IPL matches, starting October 2020. JJ Tax is a new chat-based app that was launched on May 26, 2020. The app offers a wide range of taxation solutions along with resolution of tax queries in real-time. You can explore more features of the app here -

App Store: apps.apple.com/in/app/jj-tax/id1509309456 Play Store: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jjtax.app

To know more, please visit www.jjfintax.com. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah distributes 200 electric potter wheels to 200 trained artisans

As many as 200 families of the marginalized Kumhar community from 20 villages in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad took a stride towards sustainable self-employment today by associating with Kumhar Sashakrikaran Yojana of Khadi and Village Industri...

Czechs in COVID quarantine head to drive-in polling stations for regional vote

Thousands of Czechs quarantining at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic were allowed to vote at drive-in polling stations on Wednesday in a regional and upper house election which comes amid a surge in infections in the country.The Czech Repu...

Engage all guest teachers: Delhi government tells its schools

In a relief to guest teachers, the Delhi government has directed its schools to engage services of all guest teachers who had been hired in the last academic session. There has been uncertainty over the engagement of the 20,000 odd guest te...

Auctioning E, V band spectrum will deny consumers broadband connectivity benefits: BIF to Govt

Industry think-tank Broadband India Forum BIF on Wednesday opposed any auctioning of spectrum in E and V bands saying doing so would deny consumers the benefits of broadband connectivity, and it goes against the regulators suggestions and g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020