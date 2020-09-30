Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: eight additional trains on central line from Oct 1

It will take the numbers of services to 431 from the existing 423, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the CR is currently running trains only for government employees and essential services providers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:50 IST
Mumbai: eight additional trains on central line from Oct 1
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

To reduce overcrowding on special suburban train services in the city, the Central Railway (CR) would introduce eight additional services including two ladies special trains from October 1, it said on Wednesday. It will take the numbers of services to 431 from the existing 423, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the CR is currently running trains only for government employees and essential services providers. Four of the new special trains will run on the main line, including two ladies specials between CSMT-Kalyan stations, while four services would run on Thane-Vashi Trans- harbour line.

Currently, the railways are operating 923 suburban services in Mumbai, including 500 on the Western Railway line. With additional eight trains from Thursday, the number will increase to 931.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah distributes 200 electric potter wheels to trained artisans

As many as 200 families of the marginalized Kumhar community from 20 villages in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad took a stride towards sustainable self-employment today by associating with Kumhar Sashakrikaran Yojana of Khadi and Village Industri...

PSEs back to 90% of their production capacity: Javadekar

The central public sector enterprises PSEs have got back to 90 per cent of their production capacity, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday, while releasing a compendium on the contribution of the PSEs amidst COVID-19. The cent...

Czechs in COVID quarantine head to drive-in polling stations for regional vote

Thousands of Czechs quarantining at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic were allowed to vote at drive-in polling stations on Wednesday in a regional and upper house election which comes amid a surge in infections in the country.The Czech Repu...

Engage all guest teachers: Delhi government tells its schools

In a relief to guest teachers, the Delhi government has directed its schools to engage services of all guest teachers who had been hired in the last academic session. There has been uncertainty over the engagement of the 20,000 odd guest te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020