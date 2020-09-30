Left Menu
Development News Edition

Koeberg power station’s replacement steam generators arrive

The trailer used to transport the steam generator is the longest in South Africa, coming in at 42 metres in length and requiring four trucks to transport each of the Steam Generators. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:00 IST
Koeberg power station’s replacement steam generators arrive
The steam generator replacement has been planned into Koeberg’s outage schedule and Eskom’s generation plan. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The first of Koeberg's nuclear power station's long-awaited six new replacement steam generators have arrived.

The generators arrived at the plant on Tuesday.

"This is a culmination of exceptional teamwork and collaboration, heralding a key milestone for Africa's only nuclear power station. The steam generators weigh approximately 380 tons each and are about 20 metres long. The first three will be installed into Unit 1 between February and June 2021," said Eskom.

They were being transported by road from Cape Town Harbour over a period of eight hours per steam generator, covering a distance of approximately 40kms.

The trailer used to transport the steam generator is the longest in South Africa, coming in at 42 metres in length and requiring four trucks to transport each of the Steam Generators.

The generators will be housed in the Replacement Steam Generator Facility that has been constructed on the Koeberg site until the old steam generators are removed from the plant during the unit's next outage.

The steam generator replacement has been planned into Koeberg's outage schedule and Eskom's generation plan.

As part of the programme to extend the power station's operating life by 20 years, first approved by the Eskom board in 2010, these steam generators will replace the current steam generators that have been in operation at Koeberg since the first unit was connected to the national electricity grid in 1984.

"The steam generator replacement is a key part of the larger programme to extend Koeberg's operating life, which was budgeted to cost an estimated R20 billion, and will be the best investment into sustainable and less carbon-intensive electricity generation infrastructure that Eskom can buy."

The replacement of steam generators at Unit 2, which is currently undergoing a refuelling outage until mid-October 2020, has also been planned to coincide with the unit's next maintenance and refuelling outage.

This is in order to minimise generation downtime on the unit. The replacement will occur between January and May 2022.

The project's extensive engineering analyses and safety studies concluded that the new steam generators can be safely installed, commissioned and operated, thereby enabling the power station to continue generating electricity beyond its original 40 years operational life.

"Steam generator replacement is the most intensive and most expensive project that a nuclear power station can undertake, and several stations internationally have already done so successfully."

Eskom said analyses and other studies are being reviewed by the National Nuclear Regulator to approve the installation subsequent to their review and acceptance.

Upon removal from the plant, the current steam generators will be stored on the Koeberg site, where they will be packaged and dismantled for final disposal at a national nuclear waste repository, which is the responsibility of the National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute (NRWDI).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah distributes 200 electric potter wheels to trained artisans

As many as 200 families of the marginalized Kumhar community from 20 villages in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad took a stride towards sustainable self-employment today by associating with Kumhar Sashakrikaran Yojana of Khadi and Village Industri...

PSEs back to 90% of their production capacity: Javadekar

The central public sector enterprises PSEs have got back to 90 per cent of their production capacity, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday, while releasing a compendium on the contribution of the PSEs amidst COVID-19. The cent...

Czechs in COVID quarantine head to drive-in polling stations for regional vote

Thousands of Czechs quarantining at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic were allowed to vote at drive-in polling stations on Wednesday in a regional and upper house election which comes amid a surge in infections in the country.The Czech Repu...

Engage all guest teachers: Delhi government tells its schools

In a relief to guest teachers, the Delhi government has directed its schools to engage services of all guest teachers who had been hired in the last academic session. There has been uncertainty over the engagement of the 20,000 odd guest te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020