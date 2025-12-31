Left Menu

India's Triumph: Pralay Missile Success

India has successfully test-fired two indigenously developed Pralay missiles off Odisha's coast. These quasi-ballistic missiles boast a cutting-edge navigation system for high precision and can carry various warheads. The Defence Research and Development Organisation conducted these tests as part of user evaluation trials, confirming the meeting of all flight objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:18 IST
India's Triumph: Pralay Missile Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked a significant milestone on Wednesday, test-firing two Pralay missiles off Odisha's coast. These missiles are a testament to India's indigenous technological prowess, featuring a sophisticated navigation system to ensure high accuracy.

Designed to carry a variety of warheads against multiple targets, Pralay's test-firing was part of user evaluation trials. The Defence Ministry confirmed that both missiles successfully followed the intended trajectory, fulfilling all flight objectives.

The Defence Ministry highlighted the successful execution of the standard operating procedures during these trials, reinforcing India's growing capabilities in defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Honors Ex-Servicemen, Promotes IPS Officers, and Launches Welfare Campaign

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Honors Ex-Servicemen, Promotes IPS Officers, and Launch...

 India
2
Gig Workers Unite: A Call for Better Pay and Conditions

Gig Workers Unite: A Call for Better Pay and Conditions

 India
3
Delhi Gears Up for New Year 2026 with Comprehensive Security Measures

Delhi Gears Up for New Year 2026 with Comprehensive Security Measures

 India
4
BJP's Resounding Wins and Future Challenges: A Political Odyssey

BJP's Resounding Wins and Future Challenges: A Political Odyssey

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025