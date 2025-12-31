India's Triumph: Pralay Missile Success
India has successfully test-fired two indigenously developed Pralay missiles off Odisha's coast. These quasi-ballistic missiles boast a cutting-edge navigation system for high precision and can carry various warheads. The Defence Research and Development Organisation conducted these tests as part of user evaluation trials, confirming the meeting of all flight objectives.
India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked a significant milestone on Wednesday, test-firing two Pralay missiles off Odisha's coast. These missiles are a testament to India's indigenous technological prowess, featuring a sophisticated navigation system to ensure high accuracy.
Designed to carry a variety of warheads against multiple targets, Pralay's test-firing was part of user evaluation trials. The Defence Ministry confirmed that both missiles successfully followed the intended trajectory, fulfilling all flight objectives.
The Defence Ministry highlighted the successful execution of the standard operating procedures during these trials, reinforcing India's growing capabilities in defense technology.
