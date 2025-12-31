India's Triumph: Pralay Missile Success

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked a significant milestone on Wednesday, test-firing two Pralay missiles off Odisha's coast. These missiles are a testament to India's indigenous technological prowess, featuring a sophisticated navigation system to ensure high accuracy.

Designed to carry a variety of warheads against multiple targets, Pralay's test-firing was part of user evaluation trials. The Defence Ministry confirmed that both missiles successfully followed the intended trajectory, fulfilling all flight objectives.

The Defence Ministry highlighted the successful execution of the standard operating procedures during these trials, reinforcing India's growing capabilities in defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)