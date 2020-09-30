TSW partners with IIT Roorkee to launch an online program on Data Science & Machine Learning

Left Menu
These days the future of work is being shaped by some powerful forces, namely artificial intelligence, data science and machine learning.

TSW partners with IIT Roorkee. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/Mediawire): These days the future of work is being shaped by some powerful forces, namely artificial intelligence, data science and machine learning. While some jobs will be lost, many others will be created due to them. However, one thing is certain... workspaces are evolving, and the way we work and live is slated for a major revolutionary change. The question is - are you ready for that change?

For years, data science was a pretty uncomplicated field. One found or built a dataset, and used various tools on it to make sense of the data and obtain actionable insights. In recent years, however, machine learning models are capable of taking those huge datasets and learn how to process them on their own, which means that data scientists in the future will need to adopt machine learning skills if they want to give their careers a cutting edge. It is no wonder that Harvard Business Review has termed a Data Science job as the sexiest job of the 21st century, attracting a lot of interest to the field. Anticipating the rising demand for Data Science and Machine Learning professionals in the near future, TSW has launched a Post Graduate Certificate Program in Data Science & Machine Learning (PGCPDSML) in partnership with the prestigious IIT Roorkee; that you can join from the comfort of your home, via a live virtual classroom.

The program has been designed especially for working professionals with insights from academics and industry experts. PGCPDSML is going to be one of the many programs that IIT Roorkee and TSW will collaborate on. This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

