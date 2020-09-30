Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 pc import duty on key component used in TV manufacturing from Oct 1

Customs duty of 5 per cent has been imposed on import of a key component used in manufacturing of LED/LCD TVs from October 1, a government notification said on Wednesday. EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said this levy seems to aim at fostering domestic manufacturing of open cells for televisions in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:36 IST
5 pc import duty on key component used in TV manufacturing from Oct 1

Customs duty of 5 per cent has been imposed on import of a key component used in manufacturing of LED/LCD TVs from October 1, a government notification said on Wednesday. The government had last year exempted customs duty on open cells for a year till September 30 as the domestic industry had sought time to build capacity.  The finance ministry, through a notification on Wednesday, prescribed 5 per cent customs duty on open cells for LED/LCD TV panels. EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said this levy seems to aim at fostering domestic manufacturing of open cells for televisions in India. "While this could entail increased costs for some TV manufacturers, a duty leverage could incline TV manufactures for procuring / manufacturing domestically produced open cells and thus, advance the Make in India initiative of the Government," Jain added.  Till last year, televisions worth Rs 7,000 crore were being imported. Television import has also been put on the restricted category with effect from July-end this year. PTI JD ABMABM

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

My Hero Academia Season 5 to have maximum characters from Season 4, what more we know

Season 4 of My Hero Academia left behind a wide array of possibilities that will surely be explored in Season 5. The ending of fourth season left the anime enthusiasts mesmerized with many expectations for the next season.The anime enthusia...

Biden warns that Americans will 'not stand for' Trump refusing to leave office

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said voters will not stand for it if President Donald Trump loses the election and refuses to leave office, raising the tension ahead of the November vote. At a debate with Biden on Tue...

Namibia fishing auction for COVID-19 cash flops

A fisheries auction in Namibia meant to pay for COVID-19 care has flopped, after bidders stumped up barely 1.3 of the 38 million offers accepted, the finance minister said on Wednesday.The government blamed speculators for the failure. In A...

UPDATE 1-Ex-FBI Director Comey defends FBI Russia probe in Senate hearing

Former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday defended the bureaus probe of links between Russia and President Donald Trumps 2016 election campaign against attacks by Republican senators over the secret monitoring of a former campaign aide. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020