Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reserve Bank relaunches review of Insurance (Prudential Supervision) Act

The IPSA review was deferred due to work on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 1989 Review and the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-10-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 09:18 IST
Reserve Bank relaunches review of Insurance (Prudential Supervision) Act
The Reserve Bank is also launching a review of the Insurer Solvency Standards that govern the minimum amount of capital that insurers are required to hold. Image Credit: Flickr

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is today relaunching the review of the Insurance (Prudential Supervision) Act (IPSA), and commencing a review of the associated Insurer Solvency Standards.

IPSA Review

The IPSA review was deferred due to work on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 1989 Review and the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The attached IPSA launch paper sets out the scope of the review and an anticipated timeline for the project.

The original IPSA legislation became law in September 2010 and there have been a number of notable developments since then, Deputy Governor and General Manager of Financial Stability Geoff Bascand says.

"Since 2010, the Reserve Bank and insurers have gained considerable experience across the legislation, helping us to see what works well and what could be improved."

Over the next twelve months, we intend to release consultation papers seeking feedback on the scope of the legislation – looking at which organisations and products should be captured, how 'insurance' is defined, the treatment of overseas insurers, statutory funds and the solvency regime.

Throughout the process, the Reserve Bank will interact intensively with and seek input from relevant government agencies, industry organisations and professional organisations. An initial substantive consultation paper – on the scope of the Act and its treatment of overseas insurers - is expected to be issued in November 2020.

Review of Insurance Insolvency Standards

The Reserve Bank is also launching a review of the Insurer Solvency Standards that govern the minimum amount of capital that insurers are required to hold.

"Best practice regulation includes monitoring and regularly reviewing existing regulations to ensure they remain robust and fit-for-purpose. The review is designed to help the Reserve Bank fulfil its regulatory stewardship role by monitoring and reviewing New Zealand's system for measuring and reporting on insurance capital," Mr Bascand says.

Since the current form of the standards was introduced in 2014, we have seen the IMF's 2016 review of New Zealand's financial sector, the Trowbridge-Scholtens review of the Reserve Bank's supervision of CBL, and the thematic review of the role of the Appointed Actuary regime. The introduction of new insurance accounting standards (IFRS 17) by the International Accounting Standards Board also has a direct bearing on New Zealand solvency standards.

Feedback from insurers and other market participants and the experience of RBNZ supervisors in overseeing the activities of the standards will also be factored into the solvency review.

Feedback sought as Solvency Standard review paper released

A paper has been released setting out the timeline for the project as well as the principles intended to guide the review. We welcome feedback on this from interested parties. A second, substantive consultation paper outlining our response to IFRS 17 and the structure of solvency standards is expected to be issued in December 2020.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

PAAS expands into the India market through a Partnership with Luxury Connect of New Dehli

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- PAAS, the Global Leader in Technology Spend Analytics, announced its expansion into the India market by solidifying a partnership with Luxury Connect, LLP out of New Delhi, India. The partnership is no...

Suicide bomber kills 9 at checkpoint in south Afghanistan

An Afghan official says at least nine people including four civilians were killed when a suicide car bomber attacked a military checkpoint in southern Afghanistan. Omer Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said Thursday...

Shimla: Congress holds candlelight vigil seeking justice for Hathras gangrape victim

Workers of the Congress on Wednesday held a candlelight vigil in Shimla demanding justice for Hathras gangrape victim. Workers of the Congress and members of the National Students Union of India marched towards the Mahatma Gandhi statue in ...

Daniel Bernhadt to return as Agent Johnson for 'Matrix 4'

Actor and stuntman Daniel Bernhardt will be reprising his role of Agent Johnson in upcoming sci-fi film The Matrix 4. Bernhardt joins Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss who are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020