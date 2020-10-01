Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ilantus Technologies Appoints Arun Singh as Chief Executive Officer

“The Identity and Access Management (IAM) market continues to grow at a rapid pace globally and Ilantus is uniquely positioned to present a cloud native, risk aware, all-in-one IAM solution that can be deployed quickly to help clients improve end-user experience, increase productivity, and enhance regulatory compliance.” Arun is joining Ilantus from his successful endeavor at Ernst & Young LLP where he was the Principal and Americas Advisory Risk Leader for Cybersecurity.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:20 IST
Ilantus Technologies Appoints Arun Singh as Chief Executive Officer

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Ilantus Technologies announced the appointment of Arun Singh as the new Chief Executive Officer effective October 1st, 2020. He will also join the company’s board. Arun brings in 25+ years of experience in running global cybersecurity businesses, with a strong executive leadership background that spans general management, sales & marketing, revenue growth, service delivery and transformation. Ilantus Technologies is a leader in the Identity & Access Management domain, backed by over two decades of extensive experience and deep insight gained from thousands of IAM implementations for some of the biggest brands in the world including Fortune 500 companies. Recognized by leading industry analysts Gartner & KuppingerCole, Ilantus’ solutions are known for innovation and simplicity. “Ilantus has an impressive global clientele, an innovative and differentiated product offering, a consultative, partnership-oriented growth mindset, and an amazing group of highly talented and motivated cybersecurity professionals,” commented Arun Singh on his appointment as CEO and Board Member. “The Identity and Access Management (IAM) market continues to grow at a rapid pace globally and Ilantus is uniquely positioned to present a cloud native, risk aware, all-in-one IAM solution that can be deployed quickly to help clients improve end-user experience, increase productivity, and enhance regulatory compliance.” Arun is joining Ilantus from his successful endeavor at Ernst & Young LLP where he was the Principal and Americas Advisory Risk Leader for Cybersecurity. At EY, he led numerous consulting and managed services engagements for clients globally and built Cybersecurity-as-a-Service offerings to grow business. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director & Global Leader for Managed Security Business at Accenture LLP and worked at Wipro Technologies as their Global Business Head for Enterprise Security Solutions. He has also had successful stints at Infosys and HCL Technologies.

Arun succeeds Binod Singh, the Founder – President and CEO of Ilantus Technologies. Binod has led Ilantus to great heights with his astute leadership and business acumen – He will continue as Chairman of the board and President and now work on providing the company long-term direction and mentoring. He started the company in 2002 and has successfully established Ilantus as a global leader in the Identity and Access Management space. With his immense knowledge in the IAM domain, he has been instrumental in building the most comprehensive Identity Management products packed with exceptional features that cater to the needs of every industry vertical with simplicity and cost-efficiency leading to massive user adoption rates. Binod remarked, “Ilantus carries a legacy of 22 years of passion in Identity and Access Management. Arun shares the same passion and values. His illustrious career and the respect he has garnered in the IT fraternity will go a long way in elevating Ilantus to greater heights.” About Ilantus Technologies Poised for an accelerated growth path, Ilantus has established a strong partner network worldwide to enable seamless implementation of their highly scalable solutions like Compact Identity and Xpress Password that can cater to the unique IAM demands of any industry vertical. Ilantus’ offerings are known for their unique features and ease of use, driving superior ROI and exceptional user adoption rates.

Follow Ilantus on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Arun Singh, CEO, Ilantus Technologies PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

CAMS lists with over 23 pc premium

Shares of Computer Age Management Services on Thursday listed on the bourses with a premium of over 23 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,230 apiece. It debuted at Rs 1,518, rising 23.41 per cent on the BSE. Later, it jumped 26 per ce...

UP ‘jungle raj’ has no limits: Cong on Balrampur incident

The jungle raj that has spread in Uttar Pradesh has no limits and the time for accountability is now, the Congress said on Thursday as a Dalit woman in the states Balrampur district died after being allegedly raped by two men. News of the d...

Australian sports set guidelines for inclusion of trans athletes

Eight Australian sports federations, including peak bodies for tennis, rugby union and Australian Rules football, issued guidelines on Thursday aimed at encouraging the participation of transgender athletes. The initiative is designed to br...

Multiplex operators zoom up to 18 pc as cinemas to reopen from Oct 15

Stocks of multiplex operators PVR and INOX Leisure on Thursday jumped up to 18 per cent after the Union Home Ministry issued new guidelines for opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020