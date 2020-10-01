Left Menu
CAMS lists with over 23 pc premium

Computer Age Management Services initial public offer was subscribed 47 times. The company's initial public offer was in a price range of Rs 1,229-1,230 apiece. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities were the managers to the offer.

01-10-2020
Shares of Computer Age Management Services on Thursday listed on the bourses with a premium of over 23 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,230 apiece. It debuted at Rs 1,518, rising 23.41 per cent on the BSE. Later, it jumped 26 per cent to Rs 1,550.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 7,088.72 crore. Computer Age Management Services initial public offer was subscribed 47 times.

The company's initial public offer was in a price range of Rs 1,229-1,230 apiece. CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions.

Headquartered in Chennai, the company is co-owned by NSE Investments, Warburg Pincus, Faering Capital ACSYS Investments and HDFC Group. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities were the managers to the offer.

