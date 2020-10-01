Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rolls-Royce to sell shares as virus cuts travel

Rolls-Royce Holdings plans to raise 2 billion pounds (USD 2.6 billion) by selling shares to existing investors after airlines around the world cut flights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, slashing revenue for the jet-engine maker.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:45 IST
Rolls-Royce to sell shares as virus cuts travel
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rolls-Royce Holdings plans to raise 2 billion pounds (USD 2.6 billion) by selling shares to existing investors after airlines around the world cut flights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, slashing revenue for the jet-engine maker. The London-based company said Thursday it also plans to raise at least 1 billion pounds by selling bonds, and it may increase borrowing by up to 2 billion pounds.

The financing package comes after the company earlier this year announced plans to cut at least 9,000 jobs and reduce costs by up to 1.3 billion pounds by the end of 2022. About 4,800 people had left the company by the end of August. Chief Executive Warren East says, "the capital raise announced today improves our resilience to navigate the current uncertain operating environment." The company, which sells and maintains jet engines, has contracts with more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, as well as armed forces and navies around the world.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Continued euro strength could hurt growth, slow inflation -Commission

A long-lasting appreciation of the euros nominal effective exchange rate could hurt the euro zones economic recovery and make the task of boosting inflation more difficult for the European Central Bank, the European Commission said in a pap...

Russia and France step up calls for Nagorno-Karabakh fighting to stop

Russia and France stepped up calls for an immediate ceasefire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Thursday as the death toll rose in the heaviest clashes around the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the 1990s.The Kremlin said Presi...

Hong Kong police patrol against protests on China holiday

Hong Kong police were out in force on Chinas National Day holiday Thursday, detaining and searching people on the streets of a popular shopping district after calls were made online urging people to take part in anti-government protests. Na...

45-year-old woman raped in Tripura's Sipahijala

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Tripuras Sipahijala district, police said on Thursday. The woman was returning home from a relatives place on Wednesday when she was dragged to a paddy field by a 28- year-old man and allegedly rap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020