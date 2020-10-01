Left Menu
Development News Edition

WNS to Release Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results on October 15, 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:54 IST
WNS to Release Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results on October 15, 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United StatesBusiness Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Following the release, WNS management will host a call on October 15, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Gautam Barai will review the results of the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended September 30, 2020 on the teleconference.

To access the call in “listen-only” mode, please join live via the company’s investor relations website at ir.wns.com. For call participants, please use the following details: US dial-in +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 1565479. A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 1565479, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.

About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2020, WNS had 43,422 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

India rejects Pak criticism of court ruling in Babri Masjid demolition case

India on Thursday strongly rejected Pakistans criticism of the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, saying it may be difficult for the neighbouring country, having a coercive apparatus, to understand the etho...

Youth 'planning' to join militancy handed over to family after counselling: Police

A youth from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, who was allegedly planning to join militancy, was apprehended and counselled before being handed over to his family, police said on Thursday. After receiving specific intelligence inputs...

Government continues to make strides in prioritising road infrastructure

Despite budget constraints, the government continues to make strides in prioritising road infrastructure that adversely affects the livelihood of people, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.The Minister was speaking at the launch of Tran...

PM reaches out to village heads for more effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to all sarpanches and gram pradhans of the country for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission JJM, saying its goal can be fully realised with the help of village community leaders, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020