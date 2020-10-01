Left Menu
TVS Motor Company Sales in September 2020 Grow by 14% Over August 2020

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 327,692 units in September 2020 as against 315,796 units registered in the month of September 2019. Production during September was much higher despite continued challenges in the supply chain due to COVID-19. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 0.33 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year as against 0.43 lakh units in the second quarter of FY19-20.

PTI | Hosur | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:59 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • Posts 4% Y-O-Y growth in Total Sales • Posts 19% Y-O-Y growth in Exports TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 14% in September 2020 with 327,692 units as against 287,398 units in August 2020.

Production during September was much higher despite continued challenges in the supply chain due to COVID-19. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered sales of 313,332 units in September 2020 as against 300,793 units in September 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 241,762 units in September 2020 as against 243,047 units in September 2019.

Motorcycle registered sales of 139,698 units in September 2020 as against 123,918 units in September 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered 103,877 units in September 2020 as against 118,612 units in September 2019. Exports The Company's total exports grew by 19% registering sales of 85,163 units in the month of September 2020 as against 71,569 units in September 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 24% registering sales of 71,570 units in September 2020 as against 57,746 units in September 2019.

Second Quarter Sales Performance During the second quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted sales of 8.34 lakh units as against sales of 8.42 lakh units in the second quarter FY19-20. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 0.33 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year as against 0.43 lakh units in the second quarter of FY19-20. About TVS Motor Company We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

