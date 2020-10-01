150 mega-events mark celebration of 150 years of Gandhi jayanti by KVIC

A series of 150 mega-events across the country and floral tributes marked the celebration of glorious 150 years of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

On Thursday, the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated 150 events, the first-ever exercise of this magnitude in the country by KVIC, to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. The North Eastern States like Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur and other states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat led the country with the highest number of programs for artisans' empowerment.

The ambitious Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana of KVIC, for the first time, reached the West Garo Hills of Meghalaya where training for 40 potter families began at Phulbari Village on Thursday. In total, 10 events were organized in the North-Eastern states that also include readymade garments units, jewellery production unit and the inauguration of Khadi sales emporium in different states.

As many as 41 new Khadi sales outlets, 27 new manufacturing units under PMEGP and 14 new work sheds and common facility centres were inaugurated across the country. These include 8 new sales outlets and 4 new work sheds in Varanasi. At 10 different places, the new model charkha was distributed to Khadi artisans. These new facilities will go a long way in increasing artisans' productivity and their income. Several programs under Honey Mission, Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana and a number of manufacturing units under flagship scheme PMEGP were also inaugurated on Thursday.

KVIC Chairman said the programs aim at creating sustainable local employment and making artisans Aatmanirbhar. "Mahatma Gandhi always believed that rural resurgence was the key to the country's development. This has also been the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The initiatives of KVIC essentially aim at empowering farmers, women and unemployed youths. Creating livelihood opportunities, increasing local production and providing new marketing platforms to Khadi institutions will pave the way for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"," Saxena said.

On this occasion, some of the successful entrepreneurs under PMEGP also expanded their activities with the support of KVIC. This includes a woman entrepreneur in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh who started stitching activities with a loan of Rs 16 lakh four years back, has taken a second dose of a loan of Rs one crore to start a full-fledged home furnishing manufacturing centre providing employment to 60 persons. Similarly, an aluminium utensils manufacturing unit in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh has been granted a second dose of a loan of Rs 60 lakh to expand the production capacity providing employment to 55 persons.

In Pampore in Jammu & Kashmir, KVIC launched the training of artisans on Crewel and Sozni embroidery and weaving of shawl. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, manufacturing units of disposable plates, wooden furniture and a boutique were inaugurated. In West Bengal, 10 Khadi Sale outlets and 3 new common facility centres were inaugurated.

In Kerala's Payyannur, a design clinic and Online Shopping portal were inaugurated while in Kottyam, the charkha was distributed to Divyang people. Uttar Pradesh too organized several programs for the inauguration of manufacturing units of cement blocks, detergent powder, non-women bags, automobile workshop and beauty parlour under PMEGP. Furniture manufacturing unit and beekeeping training were launched in Uttarakhand.

Starting October 2, KVIC has announced the customary annual sale of 20% on all Khadi and village industry products. The discount can also be availed online at http://www.kviconline.gov.in/khadimask from the midnight of October 1 & 2.

