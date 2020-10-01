Left Menu
Development News Edition

150 mega-events mark celebration of 150 years of Gandhi jayanti by KVIC

On Thursday, the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated 150 events, the first-ever exercise of this magnitude in the country by KVIC, to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:45 IST
150 mega-events mark celebration of 150 years of Gandhi jayanti by KVIC
The ambitious Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana of KVIC, for the first time, reached the West Garo Hills of Meghalaya where training for 40 potter families began at Phulbari Village on Thursday. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

A series of 150 mega-events across the country and floral tributes marked the celebration of glorious 150 years of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

On Thursday, the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated 150 events, the first-ever exercise of this magnitude in the country by KVIC, to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. The North Eastern States like Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur and other states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat led the country with the highest number of programs for artisans' empowerment.

The ambitious Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana of KVIC, for the first time, reached the West Garo Hills of Meghalaya where training for 40 potter families began at Phulbari Village on Thursday. In total, 10 events were organized in the North-Eastern states that also include readymade garments units, jewellery production unit and the inauguration of Khadi sales emporium in different states.

As many as 41 new Khadi sales outlets, 27 new manufacturing units under PMEGP and 14 new work sheds and common facility centres were inaugurated across the country. These include 8 new sales outlets and 4 new work sheds in Varanasi. At 10 different places, the new model charkha was distributed to Khadi artisans. These new facilities will go a long way in increasing artisans' productivity and their income. Several programs under Honey Mission, Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana and a number of manufacturing units under flagship scheme PMEGP were also inaugurated on Thursday.

KVIC Chairman said the programs aim at creating sustainable local employment and making artisans Aatmanirbhar. "Mahatma Gandhi always believed that rural resurgence was the key to the country's development. This has also been the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The initiatives of KVIC essentially aim at empowering farmers, women and unemployed youths. Creating livelihood opportunities, increasing local production and providing new marketing platforms to Khadi institutions will pave the way for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"," Saxena said.

On this occasion, some of the successful entrepreneurs under PMEGP also expanded their activities with the support of KVIC. This includes a woman entrepreneur in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh who started stitching activities with a loan of Rs 16 lakh four years back, has taken a second dose of a loan of Rs one crore to start a full-fledged home furnishing manufacturing centre providing employment to 60 persons. Similarly, an aluminium utensils manufacturing unit in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh has been granted a second dose of a loan of Rs 60 lakh to expand the production capacity providing employment to 55 persons.

In Pampore in Jammu & Kashmir, KVIC launched the training of artisans on Crewel and Sozni embroidery and weaving of shawl. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, manufacturing units of disposable plates, wooden furniture and a boutique were inaugurated. In West Bengal, 10 Khadi Sale outlets and 3 new common facility centres were inaugurated.

In Kerala's Payyannur, a design clinic and Online Shopping portal were inaugurated while in Kottyam, the charkha was distributed to Divyang people. Uttar Pradesh too organized several programs for the inauguration of manufacturing units of cement blocks, detergent powder, non-women bags, automobile workshop and beauty parlour under PMEGP. Furniture manufacturing unit and beekeeping training were launched in Uttarakhand.

Starting October 2, KVIC has announced the customary annual sale of 20% on all Khadi and village industry products. The discount can also be availed online at http://www.kviconline.gov.in/khadimask from the midnight of October 1 & 2.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon, Israel announce U.S.-mediated talks over sea border

Lebanon and Israel have reached an agreement on a framework of indirect, U.S.-mediated talks over a longstanding disputed maritime border between the two countries, the parties announced Thursday. The talks will be held at the headquarters ...

Germany finds two more African swine fever cases in wild boar

Two more cases of African swine fever ASF have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, the federal agriculture ministry said on Thursday.The new discoveries bring the total number of confirmed cases to 40 si...

Coming on Gandhi Jayanti, an e-marketplace only for tribal sellers

Tribal artisans will now be able to sell their products at the click of a mouse as the government is set to launch a dedicated e-marketplace for them this Gandhi Jayanti to connect them to a larger national and international market. Around ...

Husband-wife duo arrested for cheating people

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a husband-wife duo who allegedly ran away with the money invested by people in a local scheme run by them, officials said. The accused have been identified as Mahender Chawla 53 and Renu Chawla 52, res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020