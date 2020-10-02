Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand seeks transfer of 243-acre forest land for expansion of Jolly Grant Airport

The Uttarakhand authorities have sent a proposal to the National Wildlife Board seeking clearance for transferring 243 acres of forest land to the Airports Authority of India for the expansion of Jolly Grant Airport here, according to an official.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-10-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 16:23 IST
U'khand seeks transfer of 243-acre forest land for expansion of Jolly Grant Airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand authorities have sent a proposal to the National Wildlife Board seeking clearance for transferring 243 acres of forest land to the Airports Authority of India for the expansion of Jolly Grant Airport here, according to an official. "The proposal for transferring 243 acres of forest land to the AAI for the expansion of the airport, including its runway, has been sent to the National Wildlife Board for its clearance," Additional Chief Conservator of Forests DJK Sharma said on Friday.

The Forest Department proposal may come up for the consideration of the National Wildlife Board at its meeting scheduled for October 5, he said. The expansion of the airport is necessary considering the strategic importance of Uttarakhand which shares borders with China, he said.

The runway expansion of the airport which is to be taken up in a phased manner as part of the project will make it appropriate for the landing and take-off of all categories of IAF aircraft. The expansion of the airport will entail cutting of nearly 10,000 trees in the Thano range of the Dehradun forest division which may also affect the movement of elephants in the elephant corridors located close to the land, Forest Department sources said.

The area proposed to be given for airport development is within 10-km radius of Rajaji National Park Eco-Sensitive Zone and notified elephant corridors are also located within just three-km radius of it, Sharma said..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dollar Industries sets up 4MW solar power plant at TN unit

Dollar Industries Ltd, one of the leading brands in the hosiery segment, has set up a 4MW solar power plant at its facility in Tamil Nadu, making it self- reliant and sustainable in power generation. Dollar Industries Ltd has invested Rs 18...

UK, EU leaders to discus Brexit, free trade talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday will take stock of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal and to discuss next steps, officials said. The announcement by both sid...

Germany sees agreement on recovery fund cash distribution in October

Germany, current president of the European Union, expects to resolve controversial details of the distribution of money from the 750 billion euro 879.30 billion recovery fund with its EU partners this month, government sources said on Frida...

Nepal's aviation ministry proposes resumption of flights to India from Oct 17

Nepals Civil Aviation Ministry has sent a proposal to resume flights to and from India from October 17, confirmed an official from Nepals COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre CCMC. Nepal had earlier blocked all flights to and from India from M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020