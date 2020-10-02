Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi says airline aid deal is near, asks for halt to job cuts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday asked airlines to put a hold on furloughs and firings, saying that agreement on a deal to provide another $25 billion in aid for the struggling sector was "imminent." American Airlines and United Airlines began laying off 32,000 workers this week after a deadline passed with no new help from Washington but told staff they would reverse course if lawmakers reached a deal on COVID-19 relief. "As relief for airline workers is being advanced, the airline industry must delay these devastating job cuts," she said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:19 IST
Pelosi says airline aid deal is near, asks for halt to job cuts
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday asked airlines to put a hold on furloughs and firings, saying that agreement on a deal to provide another $25 billion in aid for the struggling sector was "imminent." American Airlines and United Airlines began laying off 32,000 workers this week after a deadline passed with no new help from Washington but told staff they would reverse course if lawmakers reached a deal on COVID-19 relief.

"As relief for airline workers is being advanced, the airline industry must delay these devastating job cuts," she said in a statement. Pelosi said the initiative was focused on keeping workers on payroll so they can maintain training and certification requirements and would either come through House bipartisan stand-alone legislation or a comprehensive negotiated relief bill.

Airlines declined to comment as they awaited the outcome. Congressional aides expected the House to pass a standalone measure to aid airlines later on Friday that the Senate could take up next week if a broader coronavirus deal is not reached.

Senate aides said Thursday that only a single Republican senator had been holding up the new airline relief package from being approved in the chamber. The turnaround follows aggressive lobbying by airline workers, who have bombarded lawmakers with calls, emails and letters demanding an extension of payroll support.

Congress in March approved a $50 billion bailout for the passenger airline industry, with $25 billion in mostly cash grants to fund payroll costs with the condition that the carriers not eliminate jobs before Oct. 1. The package also included $25 billion in government loans. U.S. airlines have also tapped capital markets to shore up liquidity as they collectively burn about $5 billion of cash a month and have argued for another $25 billion in federal payroll aid to maintain their workforce and meet demand as the economy rebounds.

Passenger traffic continues to hover around 30% of 2019 levels as the pandemic upends the travel industry.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Wildcard Gaston keeps French flag flying with Wawrinka upset

Wildcard Hugo Gaston took down former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-0 in a riveting contest on Friday to advance to the fourth round and keep the home countrys hopes alive in the mens draw at this years edition.The Sw...

Tennis-Bertens rolls past Siniakova into last 16

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens showed no ill-effects from her brutal French Open campaign as she eased into the last 16 with a routine 6-2 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova on Friday. Fifth seed Bertens saved a match point and was overcome by cramps...

What difference suspending some pawns would make: Priyanka on Hathras case

After the Hathras SP and four other policemen were suspended over the gangrape-murder case of a Dalit woman, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked what difference suspending some pawns would make and demanded Uttar Pradesh C...

72 custom hiring centres to be set up in Meghalaya to facilitate farm mechanisation: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that 72 custom hiring centres will be set up across the state to boost farm mechanisation and help farmers to improve their efficiency in agricultural practices. On the occasion of Gan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020