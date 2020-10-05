Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Ports and SEZ completes acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Co

The company acquired controlling stake of 75 per cent in India's second largest private sector port and said the acquisition will accelerate handling of 500 million tonnes (MT) throughput by 2025. With this acquisition, APSEZ is expecting its market share in FY21 to increase from 21 per cent to 25 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:24 IST
Adani Ports and SEZ completes acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Co
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd (KPCL) for an enterprise value of Rs 12,000 crore. The company acquired a controlling stake of 75 percent in India's second-largest private-sector port and said the acquisition will accelerate the handling of 500 million tonnes (MT) throughput by 2025.

With this acquisition, APSEZ is expecting its market share in FY21 to increase from 21 percent to 25 percent. "APSEZ, India's largest port developer, operator, and the logistics arm of the Adani Group, today announced the completion of the acquisition of KPCL for an enterprise value of Rs 12,000 crore. This will result in APSEZ having a controlling stake of 75 percent in KPCL from the CVR Group and other investors," the company said in a statement.

KPCL is a multi-cargo facility port situated in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh, a state which has the second-largest coastline in India. The company said: "In FY21, the port is expected to generate an EBITDA of approximately Rs 1,200 crore, resulting in an acquisition EV/ EBITDA multiple of 10x". This acquisition will accelerate APSEZ's stride towards 500 MMT (metric million tonnes) by 2025 and is another step in implementing APSEZ's stated strategy of cargo parity between the west and east coasts of India, it added.

Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ said, "I am happy that KPCL, the second-largest private port in India, has now become part of the APSEZ portfolio. This transformational acquisition enables us to roll out world-class customer service to an increased customer base and provide pan India solutions to them." "Our experience of turning around acquisitions like Dhamra and Kattupalli ports will enable us in harnessing the potential of KPCL. We will target to enhance throughput at KPCL to 100 MMT by FY25 and double its EBIDTA by FY23," he added. With a vast waterfront and land availability of over 6,700 acres, KPCL is capable of replicating Mundra and would-be future-ready to handle 500 MMT, Adani said. "We will replicate our operations and maintenance philosophy at KPCL, continue to focus on the environment, reduce emission levels and have zero tolerance for fatalities and thus improve returns to stakeholders," he said.

APSEZ, a part of globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India with a formidable presence in port infrastructure and logistics services. APSEZ's 11 strategically located ports and terminals represent 24 percent of the country's total port capacity, handling vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the vast hinterland. The company is also developing a transshipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala, and a container Terminal at Myanmar.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan invites bids for record six LNG spot cargoes for December as gas crisis looms

Pakistan will ramp up spot buying of liquefied natural gas LNG from the international market, seeking up to six cargoes for December, its procurement subsidiary said on its website, as the country prepares for a potentially crippling gas sh...

Flipkart joins forces with Paytm to provide exciting new offers to customers

Flipkart today announced its partnership with Indias leading digital financial services provider Paytm to provide customers a slew of offers and benefits during the upcoming festival season.With this partnership, customers will be able to e...

FATF all set to decide on Pakistan's grey list status

The Financial Action Task Force is all set to decide on Pakistans grey list status in a virtual meeting scheduled later this month, according to a media report on Monday. The Paris-based global money laundering and terrorist financing watch...

UK technical failure in COVID-19 testing data system now fixed, minister says

A technical failure in Englands COVID-19 testing data system has now been fixed and should not be repeated, Work and Pensions Secretary Thrse Coffey said on Monday. Britain reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020