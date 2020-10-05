Left Menu
AlphaForce launches Hawk - Expense Analytics and Tracker

AlphaForce - The pioneer of the future, today announced the launch of Hawk - Cashbox Expense Tracking App to offer its customers an enhanced way of tracking their everyday transactions with its easy to use cross-platform application on smartphones.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:23 IST
Hawk logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AlphaForce - The pioneer of the future, today announced the launch of Hawk - Cashbox Expense Tracking App to offer its customers an enhanced way of tracking their everyday transactions with its easy to use cross-platform application on smartphones. The Hawk app allows you to make entries for the everyday transactions you make, lets you create multiple Cashbox's and add multiple participants for each cashbox whether the expenses are done at office, home, friends or even individual - hawk has got your covered.

Initiate a transaction, maintain a record with AI enabled categorisation and get detailed insights of your past and present transactions to save money while you spend! No need of visiting a bank or keeping a passbook which gives you half information, connect with a Hawk - Cashbox expense tracker to track all your daily expenses in person or in group. You can even view and download your transaction history for that specific duration on your phone at your finger tip. Hawk - Cashbox expense tracker is available for download on Google Play store and Apple App store.

"We continue to leverage technology to provide a world-class solution to our customers. AlphaForce has pioneered many innovative solutions for its customers in many industries like e-commerce, e-retail, real estate, finance among others. With this expense tracking applications, we will offer our customers a unique and unparalleled experience in their interactions with the daily transactions," Rishab Jain, Founder, AlphaForce, while speaking at the launch. "Hawk has still lot of features to look forward to, we would be soon introducing "Bank Sync" where user can centralise all their bank account expenses in one application and there would be no need to download bank statements from multiple bank account websites. I believe the apps we make will further propel with force to many industries in the country," he added.

The key highlights of the apps being launched are: Intuitive navigation with summarized deposits and expenses.

Create Multiple Cashboxes. (Eg. Home, office, friends etc) Manage your wallet individually or in group.

AI enabled categorisation. Manage Fixed Costs / Manage Advances.

View Deposits and expense distribution at a glance. Encrypted Cloud Data, no worry of changing your phone.

Download Detailed Microsoft Excel Expenses report. Fixed Cost Reminders and Tracker.

These key features follow an array of digital expense tracking by the Hawk - Cashbox Expense tracking app including cardless transactions and deposits, fixed cost management, transaction history download for analysing cashbox details and expenditures. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

