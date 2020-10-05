Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central bank of Ghana says economy is on recovery path despite shrink of 3.2 percent in second quarter

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:49 IST
Central bank of Ghana says economy is on recovery path despite shrink of 3.2 percent in second quarter
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@thebankofghana)

The central bank of Ghana said that the economy is on a recovery path as its measure of economic activity shows positive signs despite the country's economy shrinking by 3.2 percent in the second quarter of the year, according to a news report Ghana Web.

"High-frequency data available to the Bank of Ghana show some green shoots of a rebound in economic activity. From the Bank of Ghana's surveys in August, consumer confidence is bouncing back strongly and is currently above pre-lockdown levels," the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, said after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had met to review the health of the economy.

Dr. Addison told journalists at the MPC press briefing earlier this week that consumers are beginning to respond positively to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions by the government.

"Consumers seem to be responding to the gradual lifting of restrictions—providing some scope for meaningful economic activities. Business confidence also increased but is yet to reach pre-lockdown levels. About 95 percent of businesses surveyed showed strong optimism, reflecting the improving macroeconomic conditions, stability in the exchange rate, lower input prices, moderation in lending rates, and positive industry prospects," the Governor said.

The central bank's real Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) grew by 3.6 percent in July 2020, compared with a contraction of 10.6 percent recorded in May.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Petrol price set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents

Consumers will breathe a sigh of relief at the pumps as the price of petrol is set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents a litre.The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE said the price of a litre of 93 ULP and LRP will come down...

Lithuanian foreign minister self-isolating after French visit

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius will self-isolate for a week after contact with members of visiting French President Emmanuel Macrons delegation, who later tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister was present ...

FACTBOX-How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

The laureate of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, one of the worlds top accolades, will be announced on Friday in Oslo. Here is a look at how the award worksWHO CAN WIN The prize should go to the person who has done the most or best to advance fe...

Fujitsu still investigating Tokyo stock bourse outage - CEO

Fujitsu Ltd, the developer of the Tokyo Stock Exchanges trading system, is still investigating the cause of the bourses worse outage, its chief executive said on Monday.A hardware glitch paralysed trading in the worlds third-largest equity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020