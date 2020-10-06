Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK hospitality trade warns of more than half a million job losses

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, told Britain's parliament that recent restrictions meant she needed to revise up a forecast of 560,000 permanent job losses -- out of 900,000 currently furloughed workers -- that the body made last month after surveying its members. "We anticipate that number will be far higher now as a result of the local restrictions, the national constraints on events, working from home, the curfew etc," she told the Treasury Committee, which is examining job support measures.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:29 IST
UK hospitality trade warns of more than half a million job losses

Britain's hospitality trade is likely to see more than half a million job losses after the government's furlough scheme ends this month, as local lockdowns and reduced opening hours hurt the sector, an industry representative said on Tuesday. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, told Britain's parliament that recent restrictions meant she needed to revise up a forecast of 560,000 permanent job losses -- out of 900,000 currently furloughed workers -- that the body made last month after surveying its members.

"We anticipate that number will be far higher now as a result of the local restrictions, the national constraints on events, working from home, the curfew etc," she told the Treasury Committee, which is examining job support measures. Britain is seeing a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Since Sept. 24 pubs and restaurants in England have had to close by 10 p.m., while many parts of the United Kingdom have tighter restrictions on socialising.

A government support programme that paid up to 80% of staff wages ends this month, and from November employers will have to bring employees back part-time and shoulder a much higher share of the bill if they want staff to benefit. Finance minister Rishi Sunak has said he only wants to support "viable" jobs from now on, and the Bank of England forecast in August that the jobless rate would jump to 7.5% by the end of the year from 4.1% in the three months to July.

Nicholls said around half a million of the 3.2 million workers in the hospitality sector lost their jobs at the start of the lockdown in March, but only 5% had been laid off since then, due to support from the furlough programme. The new scheme would lead to significant renewed job losses, she warned, adding that many pubs and restaurants now risked insolvency.

"Ninety-one percent of our members said that the job support scheme ... wouldn't be able to help them retain jobs because of the additional costs and restrictions that they were facing," Nicholls said. The Confederation of British Industry told the same hearing that said Sunak may need to offer more generous job support if the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

"We may need to look at the way the scheme is designed over the coming weeks, particularly if the crisis escalates over the winter months, and we do think that for certain sectors ... we may need to see additional support," the CBI's chief economist, Rain Newton-Smith, said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Danish PM responds to climate demands with $1.6 billion green fund

Denmarks prime minister on Tuesday pledged to spend 1.58 billion on new climate initiatives in response to calls from business leaders and politicians for quicker action towards cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Danish government has sa...

Maha: Leopard strays in residential area; search on

The forest department has started a search for a leopard that ventured into a densely populated area of Maharashtras Thane city and attacked a stray dog there, an official saidThe leopard strayed into the Patlipada area of the city on Sunda...

Bank of Spain warns crisis might be deeper than worst-case scenario

Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos on Tuesday warned that potential harsher measures to contain the recent wave of COVID-19 contagion in the country may lead to an even deeper crisis than the banks worst-case scenario. Spain, one...

Sitharaman mounts veiled attack on Congress over MSP

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made a veiled attack on Congress vis-a- vis the new farm legislations, saying those who did not even provide Minimum Support Price MSP for commodities other than paddy and wheat were now ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020