Godrej Properties is chosen as the new brand leader of Indian real estate

All real estate developers across India are assessed and ranked basis these parameters and Godrej Properties has emerged as the National Brand Leader as per the findings of this study. The company's focus on customer led innovation and delivering a seamless sales experience even during the lockdown has helped Godrej Properties emerge as the market leader in the following categories: 1.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 13:57 IST
MUMBAI, India, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Properties Ltd., one of India's leading real estate developers, has been chosen as the National Brand Leader as per the Track2Realty BrandXReport 2019-2020. This survey was conducted by Track2Realty across 1500 plus participants from India and the NRI community. The company's consistent fiscal performance across markets along with its brand leadership in the residential segment have helped Godrej Properties emerge as the 'National Brand Leader of the Indian Real Estate Sector'.

This news comes as no surprise as the Godrej brand name has been synonymous with Trust. Godrej Properties is known across the country as a professional, trustworthy developer, committed to serving customers' needs. Going forward the brand plans to invest in creating capabilities to serve customers even better and to provide families a world-class living experience. Currently in its 8th edition, the Track2Realty BrandX report is considered as the most authentic report on real estate rankings in India. Track2Realty follows a rigorous sample selection process and has surveyed 500 NRIs and 1000 HNIs home buyers across 20 cities in India for this report. The evaluation process is bucketed into 10 parameters which include Fiscal Trust; Project Quality; ROI; Industry Reputation; Buyers' Endorsement; Community Connect; Aspiration Value; Recall Value; Image Management; and Risk Free Reputation. All real estate developers across India are assessed and ranked basis these parameters and Godrej Properties has emerged as the National Brand Leader as per the findings of this study.

The company's focus on customer led innovation and delivering a seamless sales experience even during the lockdown has helped Godrej Properties emerge as the market leader in the following categories: 1. National Brand Leader 2. Number one in West India across Asset Class 3. Number one in terms of Public perception in India 4. Number one in terms of Public perception within the NRI community 5. Godrej Properties was also chosen as the number one Real Estate Employer in India. Mr. Lalit Makhijani, CMO, Godrej Properties said, "We feel extremely proud to be recognised as the National Brand Leader. It is highly motivating for our teams that work tirelessly for our customers. We proactively seek feedback from families to make our products and services better. We understand our responsibility while delivering dream homes to families that have placed their trust in us. Therefore, as a company, we try to be thoughtful and empathetic in every decision we take. We thank our customers for their support and hope to continue setting such benchmarks in the future as well." About Godrej Properties Limited: Godrej Properties brings the Godrej Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 123- year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting edge design, technology, and sustainability.

In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 250 awards and recognitions, including the Porter Prize 2019, The Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2019 Brand Trust Report, Builder of the Year at the CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2019, The Economic Times Best Real Estate Brand 2018, and Real Estate Company of the Year at the 8th Annual Construction Week India Awards 2018. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308693/GPL_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

