Left Menu
Development News Edition

Key pact inked to allow Swiss developer to begin work on Jewar airport project

The agreement was signed at NIAL's office in Greater Noida in the presence of Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, which is the nodal agency for setting up the airport project, and other senior Uttar Pradesh government officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:38 IST
Key pact inked to allow Swiss developer to begin work on Jewar airport project
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Zurich Airport International AG on Wednesday signed a key agreement that would allow the Swiss developer to begin work at the site of the upcoming Jewar airport near Delhi, officials said. The 'concession agreement' for the Greenfield airport, estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, was inked between the Uttar Pradesh government's agency and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a special purpose vehicle floated by the Zurich Airport for the project, they said. "Yes, the concession agreement has been signed," NIAL's Nodal officer for Jewar airport Shailendra Bhatia said. The concession agreement would allow the Switzerland-headquartered company to construct and maintain the airport that is being built on the public-private partnership (PPP) model and is billed to be the biggest in India upon completion, he said. The agreement was signed at NIAL's office in Greater Noida in the presence of Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, which is the nodal agency for setting up the airport project, and other senior Uttar Pradesh government officials. Zurich Airport's CEO David Bircher joined the event virtually via Zoom from Switzerland.

"Construction will start in 2021, start of operations is planned for beginning of 2024," Bircher told PTI. NIAL officials have earlier stated that the airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh will be spread over an area of 5,000 hectare and is billed to be the biggest in India with six runways upon completion. The first phase of the project will be spread over an area of 1,334 hectare and is expected to cost Rs 4,588 crore, the officials said.

"After the work on the first phase is completed, we are expecting 12 million to 16 million passengers annually at the Jewar airport," Arun Vir Singh, also a board member of NIAL, said. On November 29 last year, Zurich Airport had emerged as the highest bidder to develop the Jewar airport, outbidding competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding. The concession agreement was scheduled to be signed by July 2 this year but got delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic that restricted international flight operations and prevented representatives of Zurich Airport from reaching India, the officials said.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait's emir names security czar Sheikh Meshal as crown prince

Kuwaits new ruler on Wednesday named veteran security chief Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad as crown prince, retaining power firmly within the ruling familys oldest ranks and signalling the OPEC member state is unlikely to pursue disruptive change.T...

German authorities search offices, homes in DFB tax evasion probe

German prosecutors and tax authorities searched offices of the German Football Association DFB as well as private homes of current and former officials on suspicion of serious tax evasion, the Frankfurt prosecutors office said on Wednesday....

Russia opens criminal case over pollution off Russia's Far East -Investigative Committee

Russia on Wednesday opened a criminal case to establish why water was contaminated off Russias far eastern coast and sea creatures killed, the Investigative Committee said on its website.Conservation group WWF described the pollution as tox...

Soccer-Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses

Barcelona have begun a process to reduce the pay of players, coaches and non-sporting staff to adapt to the huge losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a club source said on Wednesday. Staff have been notified by the club of the need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020