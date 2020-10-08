Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sujan Jawai & Sujan The Serai, Sujan Rajmahal Palace have been recognized in the Conde Nast Traveller 2020 Readers Choice winner

SUJAN is delighted to announce that they have been recognized in the Conde Nast Traveller's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards celebrating the world's best hotels, resorts, countries, cities, islands, spas, trains, airlines, airports and cruises ranked by Travellers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 10:15 IST
Sujan Jawai & Sujan The Serai, Sujan Rajmahal Palace have been recognized in the Conde Nast Traveller 2020 Readers Choice winner
Sujan Jawai. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] October 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sujan is delighted to announce that they have been recognized in the Conde Nast Traveller's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards celebrating the world's best hotels, resorts, countries, cities, islands, spas, trains, airlines, airports and cruises ranked by Travellers. Conde Nast Traveller announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Sujan The Serai & Sujan Jawai having both been voted in the Top 15 resorts in all of Asia, ranking 11th and 13th respectively.

Rajmahal Palace, for when it was still part of Sujan's collection, has also been voted as one of the Top 15 hotels in India, a fitting accolade to conclude Sujan's excellent and exciting tenure which re-launched this very special Royal Palace. More than 715,000 Conde Nast Traveller readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

"The results of this year's survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of meaningful travel experience," said Jesse Ashlock, US Editor of Conde Nast Traveller. "The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can't wait to have next," he added.

The Conde Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here: https://www.cntraveler.com/the-bests/readers-choice-awards The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Conde Nast Traveller's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and was celebrated in the November issue of Conde Nast Traveller US and UK print editions.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cluster in Australia's most populous state threatens to slow easing

Australias most populous state reported its biggest one-day rise in novel coronavirus infections in more than a month on Thursday as a growing cluster threatens to slow the easing of restrictions.New South Wales NSW said it has detected 12 ...

Zebra Techies Solution Awarded with the Top Rated Plus Badge by Upwork

Its a proud moment for Zebra Techies Solution to celebrate earning the most in-demand, prestigious Top Rated Plus Badge from the worlds largest remote talent marketplace, Upwork KOLKATA, India, Oct. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- In an extraordinary...

Trump's pandemic record in spotlight as Harris, Pence trade blows at VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed over the Trump administrations handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has inf...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted to urge Congress to pass piecemeal aid packages, a day after halting negotiations, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the tweets were an effort to rebound from a terrible mistake.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020