Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's easyJet to open new base in Portugal's coronavirus-battered Algarve

British airline easyJet said on Thursday it would open a new base in Faro, the main city in Portugal's popular Algarve tourist region, which has been hammered by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Joao Lopes, easyJet's executive director in Portugal, told reporters the airline would allocate three aircraft to Faro next year, making it the company's third base in the southern European nation.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:06 IST
UK's easyJet to open new base in Portugal's coronavirus-battered Algarve

British airline easyJet said on Thursday it would open a new base in Faro, the main city in Portugal's popular Algarve tourist region, which has been hammered by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joao Lopes, easyJet's executive director in Portugal, told reporters the airline would allocate three aircraft to Faro next year, making it the company's third base in the southern European nation. It already has bases in Lisbon and Porto. EasyJet hopes to operate 17 international routes to and from Faro between March and October 2021.

Lopes said easyJet wanted to "be able to react as soon as the recovery starts (...) and reinforce tourism in Algarve", a region well known among British tourists for its beaches and golf courses. Last year, Portugal received about two million Britons, with 64% of them going to the sunny Algarve. So far in 2020, only about 100,000 Britons have arrived in the region.

EasyJet has been badly hit by the pandemic, warning on Thursday its first ever annual loss could be as much as 845 million pounds ($1.1 billion) as it was flying just 25% of planned capacity. Lopes said the new base in Faro would create around 100 local jobs.

"We want to avoid 2021 being a year of losses, as 2020 was, and it may be the first year of recovery," Lopes said. Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira said easyJet's investment in Faro was important, especially "at a time air transport is going through the greatest crisis in history".

($1 = 0.7741 pounds)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 40,000-cr of iron ore pellets exported in violation of laws by some pvt players: Cong

The Congress on Thursday alleged that Rs 40,000 crore worth of iron ore pellets were exported in violation of rules by some private players, causing losses to the state exchequer, and demanded that names of these entities be made public. Co...

PM invites Canadian businesses to invest in education, agri, manufacturing sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his governments latest labour and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right to choose their market. With its vibrant democra...

Maintain updated contact info of designated employees for 1 yr after resignation: Sebi to cos

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said listed companies should make efforts to maintain updated addresses and contact details of designated employees&#160;for one year after their resignation, under the digital database. Such data need to ...

Lebanon to reduce subsidised items amid dwindling forex reserves, says source

Lebanon has about 1.8 billion of its foreign exchange reserves left available for subsidising key food and other imports but could make this last for about six more months by scrapping support for some goods, an official source told Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020