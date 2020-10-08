Left Menu
Development News Edition

73.76 cr shares of Vedanta tendered; another 60 cr needed on Friday to delist co

A total of 134 crore shares or 86 per cent of 169.73 crore shares held by public shareholders need to be tendered for the delisting to succeed. According to data available from stock exchanges, 73.76 crore shares have been offered at price ranging from Rs 87.25 to Rs 999 apiece.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:35 IST
73.76 cr shares of Vedanta tendered; another 60 cr needed on Friday to delist co

With just one day remaining for the close of the reverse book building exercise, just over 73.76 crore shares of Vedanta Ltd have been tendered in the buyback offer made by promoters to delist the company. A total of 134 crore shares or 86 per cent of 169.73 crore shares held by public shareholders need to be tendered for the delisting to succeed.

According to data available from stock exchanges, 73.76 crore shares have been offered at price ranging from Rs 87.25 to Rs 999 apiece. Over 25 crore of these shares were tendered in the price range of Rs 135 to Rs 145 per share. Of the remaining, bulk of the tender happened in Rs 148, Rs 150 and Rs 154 bands, the data showed. On Thursday 56.6 crore shares were offered. Of the 73.76 crore shares tendered, 15.5 crore or 21 per cent were offered at below Rs 140 and 51.1 crore (70 per cent) between Rs 140 and Rs 160. Around 7.1 crore (9 per cent) shares were offered at more than Rs 160 apiece.

Vedanta promoters are seeking to buy 169.73 crore shares or 47.67 per cent stake held by the public to delist the firm. The company needs around 60 crore shares in one day for the delisting to succeed.

The reverse book building process started on October 5. The closing date for the offer is October 9 and the last date for the announcement of the discovered price and the acquirer's acceptance or rejection of the discovered price is October 16. Vedanta closed at Rs 117.60 on the BSE on Thursday, a loss of 4.85 per cent over the previous close. The stock has taken a beating since Wednesday on apprehensions over the delisting. The stock had fallen 10.4 per cent on Wednesday.

The promoters have raised USD 3.15 billion (about Rs 24,000 crore) to fund the delisting. This funding can support a price of around Rs 140 per share. According to stock exchange data, the maximum price sought for tendering shares is Rs 999 apiece.

The final exit offer price will be decided on the basis of bids placed by public shareholders, which should take the shareholding of promoters to at least 90 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of Vedanta. Industry sources said Vedanta may not be able to raise any more money to fund the delisting exercise as the lenders have put a cap on any further mobilisation.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Israel signs deal with Jordan to open airspace - transport ministry

Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to fly through Israeli airspace, it said on Thursday.The deal had been discussed for years, but the neighbors were only ab...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street advances, crude gains as investors await stimulus progress

U.S. and world stocks advanced and crude prices gained ground on Thursday in anticipation of further progress in stimulus negotiations. Reports that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House could hammer out a 25-billion rescue pa...

Manipur: Handloom business owners resume production due to availability of raw material

The raw material for handloom production is now available in Manipur market giving relief to local handloom business owners who have resumed their business and are also selling products using mobile phones. The handloom business owners had ...

UK PM Johnson picks journalist-turned-adviser to front televised briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has picked journalist-turned-government adviser Allegra Stratton to front his governments new daily televised media briefings, the BBC reported on Thursday. The government announced earlier this year it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020