Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain eyeing 10 centres for post-Brexit customs checks

Britain may build up to 10 centres to process customs checks and paperwork for trucks bound for Europe after Brexit and will fine drivers who head to ports without the correct documentation. Britain will fully leave the European Union on Dec. 31, meaning businesses will need declarations to import and export into the world's biggest trading bloc for the first time in years.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:49 IST
Britain eyeing 10 centres for post-Brexit customs checks

Britain may build up to 10 centres to process customs checks and paperwork for trucks bound for Europe after Brexit and will fine drivers who head to ports without the correct documentation.

Britain will fully leave the European Union on Dec. 31, meaning businesses will need declarations to import and export into the world's biggest trading bloc for the first time in years. With less than three months to go, the government is still setting out its plans for trade after it warned that a lack of preparation by many companies could lead to queues of around 7,000 lorries in the southeast of England.

It said on Thursday it had identified 10 sites around the country including in the county of Kent - home to the ports of Dover and Folkestone which sail to Calais - in central England and near the ports sailing to Ireland. In the area of Ashford, near Dover, it has started work on a site in Sevington which may hold trucks if traffic is disrupted, and where goods and declarations could be checked to make sure they are ready to travel. Other sites still require planning permission.

In a bid to prevent trucks from clogging the roads of Kent, the government will also introduce a Kent Access Permit which truck drivers must carry to access the main roads to the ports. "HGV (lorry) drivers on those key roads in Kent without one could be stopped and issued with a 300 pound on-the-spot fine," it said.

The government's latest document on the Border Operating Model said lorry drivers operating in the Kent area but not bound for Europe should also carry paperwork, in a sign of the increased bureaucracy business is likely to face next year. "With fewer than 3 months to go, businesses need to prepare now for new procedures whether or not we reach a trade agreement with the EU, so that they can seize the significant opportunities that lie ahead," said Michael Gove, the minister overseeing Brexit planning.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Demare makes it two stage wins on Giro d'Italia

French champion Arnaud Demare took his second victory in this years Giro dItalia when he claimed the sixth stage with an impressive last-gasp effort on Thursday. The Groupama-FDJ rider, who won the fourth stage, stayed hidden in a reduced b...

Italy tops 4,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since mid-April

Italy has registered 4,458 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the first time the country has exceeded 4,000 cases in a single day since mid-April. There were also 22 COVID-related deaths...

Two U.S. Republican senators push back against more airline aid

Two U.S. Republican senators pushed back against proposals to provide cash grants for airlines, saying there are still unused federal loans for the sector and that no other Fortune 500 companies have received taxpayer-funded grants. U.S. ai...

Israel signs deal with Jordan to open airspace - transport ministry

Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to fly through Israeli airspace, it said on Thursday.The deal had been discussed for years, but the neighbors were only ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020