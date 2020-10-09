EarlySalary Launches Credit Suite Crossing the Mark of 1.7 Million Loans Disbursal on their 5th Anniversary

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Celebrates 5th anniversary with 5 Lakh+ happy customers • Comprehensive and contactless credit solution for every Salaried Indian With 5 years of strong credentials of disbursing 1.7 million+ instant loans, India’s leading consumer lending platform EarlySalary, today announced the launch of EarlySalary Credit Suite, a comprehensive credit solution portfolio for the digital-first Indian consumer. EarlySalary Credit Suite comprises of products like Instant loans & Salary Advances, Personal loans with limit up to 3 years, Free Credit Score feature, ‘Buy-on’ EMI and EarlySalary’s all-new digital Salary Card. Key Highlights: • Short term loans with ₹8000 to ₹5 lakhs limit • Long Term Personal Loans with the 12-months to 36-months EMI options • Free credit score facility provides a detailed snapshot of a person’s credit financial position • All-new digital Salary Card helps customers to avail credit solutions with various customised features • Buy on EMI enables customers to make payments at the ‘Pay Later’ option during the checkout. India is currently undergoing a digital and consumer revolution. To cater to this demand, EarlySalary Credit Suite is designed to provide a one-stop credit solution to serve all the possible credit requirements of a salaried individual. In this way, the brand aims to help millions of people lead a better life who wants to achieve their financial freedom, wants an upgrade to their lifestyles, and to meet any emergency needs.

EarlySalary is committed to provide seamless customer experience by leveraging new-age technologies in the areas of data processing, AI/ML, and analytics for real-time analysis and decision making. Additionally, automated approvals on loans and product offerings according to the customer’s needs help on-board over 75K+ applications per month and helps them to understand the hidden trends and demand to offer the customers with best-customized credit solutions. Speaking on the launch of EarlySalary Credit Suite and 5th anniversary celebrations, Mr. Akshay Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder at EarlySalary said, “We at EarlySalary, have successfully made digital credit possible which has consistently helped millions of salaried Indian professionals. Over the past 5 years, we have built one of the largest consumer lending FinTech Company of India and have disbursed over 1.7 Million loans, have built a fully automated & ML based decisions system which allow thousands of loans to be disbursed each day. As we evolve and mature as a company, we realized the need to cater to a varied set of consumer needs ranging from a short term loan to a long term personal loan, from enabling credit to providing a Buy on EMI option, we decided to build a comprehensive credit portfolio which allows us to serve to all our consumer needs for a longer period.” Sharing his thoughts on the launch of Credit Suite, Ashish Goyal, Co-Founder and CFO of EarlySalary, said, as a saying goes, “Never let the good crisis go to waste’ and we did exactly that. In the last 6 months during the pandemic & lockdown period, we had invested our time in building new customer relationships, new products and new opportunities at EarlySalary. During this period, we closely monitored our customer data and according to the expectation on post COVID demand and choices, a new comprehensive EarlySalary Credit Suite has been created and designed for our customers. In the last 5 years, we have grown from a single product to a multi-dimensional credit solution portfolio.” In this 5 year journey, EarlySalary has touched the lives of millions of people and has successfully helped a lot of first time working professionals settle into a new city, motivated them to experience varied adventure holidays, and to buy a big LED TV for a parents back in his home town. As consumer aspirations are growing, EarlySalary hopes to cater to more and more consumers and become a lender of preference for every salaried professional in India. Over the years, the brand has taken many such small steps to offer a better credit experience to our customers and the launch of ‘Credit Suite’ is yet another small step that will take a giant leap in terms of consumer credit experience. About EarlySalary.com Founded by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal, EarlySalary is a mobile app that allows salaried individuals to avail of financial assistance. The company offers a bouquet of products tailored to the need of young India including salary advances, instant loans, interest-free EMI options and a line of credit to shop. The company conducts a prudent risk assessment by leveraging machine learning to go beyond financial underwriting.

EarlySalary earlier raised INR 100 crores in January 2018 led by Eight Roads Ventures (Fidelity). With more than 10 Million Downloads and loans, EarlySalary is helping customers borrow within minutes. EarlySalary has fast become the first line of credit for young working professionals in India. Key Features • Instant access to funds in less than 10 minutes • High Automation: Fully automated Machine Approved & instantly disbursed loans • Loans available from values ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 5 Lac cash can be accessed for a tenure from 3 months to 3 years.

• Buy Now-Pay in EMI – allows the ability to use the loan limit to shop online on credit on Amazon, Flipkart & hundreds of merchants and offers • Education & Skill Upgradation loans made easy with instant EMIs. • 500+ corporate tie-ups done in the period of last 5 years • Targeting 2000+ merchants of PGs like RazorPay, BillDesk & Atom For more information please visit www.earlysalary.com Like us on Facebook: Facebook.com/EarlySalary Follow us on Twitter: @Early_Salary To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO, EarlySalary (Left) with Ashish Goyal, Co-Founder and CFO, EarlySalary (Right) - EarlySalary Credit Suite Launch PWR PWR