Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 set for second straight weekly gain on stimulus hopes

Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:31 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 set for second straight weekly gain on stimulus hopes

Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election. After stalling talks on a comprehensive aid package earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called for a "skinny" relief bill that would include elements such as direct payments and a bailout to the struggling airline sector.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc , American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc edged higher in premarket trading. "The market is continuing to rise on hopes of some sort of a conclusion (on stimulus), not only to the airlines, but to the rest of the country," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 121 points, or 0.43%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 16.75 points, or 0.49%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 59 points, or 0.51%. Recent trading on Wall Street has been dictated by negotiations in Washington on more fiscal aid, with stocks falling sharply on Tuesday after Trump broke off talks with Democrats.

The three main stock indexes have since recovered, with investors beginning to digest the possibility of Biden winning the Nov. 3 election after a fractious debate last month led to a jump in his lead over Trump in several national polls. "Some of the market sectors that would be thought of as performing better under a Biden administration have started pricing in a higher probability of a Biden victory," said Dan Eye, head of asset allocation and equity at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Gains of about 10% have put the S&P small-cap and mid-cap indexes on course for their best two-week run since June, outperforming a 4.5% increase in the benchmark S&P 500 over the same period. In company news, Xilinx Inc surged 17.4% after a report said Advanced Micro Devices Inc was in talks to buy the chipmaker in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion. Shares of AMD fell 2.6%.

General Electric Co jumped 6.0% as a report said Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage on the U.S. industrial conglomerate with a "buy" rating, saying the company will emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gilead Sciences Inc rose 2.2% after final data from the drugmaker's antiviral drug remdesivir showed the treatment cut COVID-19 recovery time by five days.

Attention from next week will also be on Corporate America's third-quarter earnings season, kicked off by JPMorgan Chase & Co , Citigroup Inc and drugmaker Johnson and Johnson . Analysts expect earnings at S&P 500 firms to have dropped about 21% in the quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Gopal Rai visits construction site at Pragati Maidan with anti-smog gun

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday inspected a construction site at Pragati Maidan where anti-smog gun has been deployed as part of the measures to control pollution. Rai has said Delhi government has taken steps to fight pollut...

Japan, Mongolia to cooperate on 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific'

The foreign ministers of Japan and Mongolia agreed Friday to cooperate in promoting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, a vision that Tokyo is pushing with the US and other like-minded countries to counter Chinas growing assertiveness in the regi...

PM extends best wishes to Kuwait's emir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered his best wishes to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as Kuwaits emir and also to the new crown prince, and expressed confidence that India-Kuwait friendship will be fu...

McConnell says airline aid should be part of COVID aid but future is 'murky'

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday said the prospect for more COVID-19 federal aid, including additional relief for airlines, was murky with less than one month until the Nov. 3 election, even as he reiterated that the Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020