Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow track second straight weekly gain on stimulus optimism

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more federal fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:40 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow track second straight weekly gain on stimulus optimism

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more federal fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election. Eight of the 11 major S&P indexes were up in early trading, led by materials and information technology. Energy stocks dipped, but were still set for their biggest weekly percentage increase since June.

The S&P airlines subindex edged up 0.1% as U.S. President Donald Trump called for a "skinny" relief bill that would include elements such as direct payments and a bailout to the struggling airline sector. "The market is continuing to rise on hopes of some sort of a conclusion (on stimulus), not only to the airlines, but to the rest of the country," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Recent trading on Wall Street has been dictated by negotiations in Washington on more fiscal stimulus as signs of a slowdown in the domestic economic recovery sparked calls for more aid for businesses and households. Investors have also begun to digest the possibility of Biden winning the Nov. 3 election after a fractious debate last month led to a jump in his lead over Trump in several national polls.

"Some of the market sectors that would be thought of as performing better under a Biden administration have started pricing in a higher probability of a Biden victory," said Dan Eye, head of asset allocation and equity at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The S&P small- and mid-cap indexes are on course to end the week with gains of about 6% and 5%, respectively, outpacing a rise of about 3.5% in the benchmark S&P 500.

They are also on track to outperform the tech-heavy Nasdaq , which has surged since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, thanks to a narrow rally in stocks of mega-cap technology companies such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc . At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.30%, the S&P 500 was up 0.53% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.82%.

In company news, Xilinx Inc surged 12.5% after a report said Advanced Micro Devices Inc was in talks to buy the chipmaker in a deal valued at more than $30 billion. Shares of AMD fell 1.7%. General Electric Co jumped 3.1% as a report said Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage on the U.S. industrial conglomerate with a "buy" rating, saying the company will emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners more than 2-to-1 on the NYSE and on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 59 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 91 new highs and eight new lows.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt in no hurry to open schools: Education minister

Against the backdrop of public fear over rising coronavirus cases, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday reaffirmed that there was no hurry to reopen schools and colleges in the state. Insisting that Ch...

Philippines' Duterte calls special parliament sitting to seal 2021 budget

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday called a special session of parliament for Oct. 13-16 to finalise a 4.5 trillion peso 93 billion budget for next year to help the battered economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. It wou...

Political violence stigmatising Bengal; police should be neutral: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that political violence is stigmatising the state and asked the police and bureaucrats to work as public servants, not political servants. He maintained that his recent Twitter post sayin...

OECD's corporate tax reform proposal gaining broad support - Scholz

More than 130 countries have agreed on a blueprint to introduce global rules on corporate taxation to be discussed by G20 finance ministers next week, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.With a unanimous agreement on a bluepr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020