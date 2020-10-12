Left Menu
Development News Edition

Razorpay raises USD 100 mn from GIC, Sequoia Capital India and others

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Payments solution provider Razorpay on Monday said it has raised USD 100 million (about Rs 731 crore) in a funding round co-led by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Sequoia Capital India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 09:29 IST
Razorpay raises USD 100 mn from GIC, Sequoia Capital India and others

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Payments solution provider Razorpay on Monday said it has raised USD 100 million (about Rs 731 crore) in a funding round co-led by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Sequoia Capital India. The round, which valued the company at over USD 1 billion also saw participation from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, Y Combinator and Matrix Partners, a statement said.  The company has witnessed a 300 per cent growth in its business during the last six months, it added.  Razorpay helps businesses modernise their financial infrastructure by providing intelligent automated payment and banking solutions to manage their entire money flow.

Razorpay has raised USD 206.5 million in investments since its inception in 2014. In 2019, it had raised USD 75 million in series C funding. Razorpay plans to use the new funding to further strengthen and accelerate its two new product lines neo-banking platform RazorpayX and its lending arm Razorpay Capital, and invest in new initiatives to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the statement said.

By FY2021, the company expects RazorpayX and Razorpay Capital to contribute 35 per cent of its revenue, with a 100 per cent increase in the company's count of partner businesses, it added.  The funds raised will also be used towards hiring additional 500 employees by FY21, the statement said. "Over the last six months, RazorpayX, the neo-banking platform, has witnessed 100 per cent growth, primarily because we built the product zero-up solely from the eyes of the customers' needs," Razorpay CEO and Co-Founder Harshil Mathur said.

Neobanking is a nascent but fast-developing space in the Indian market and has the potential to become the one-stop platform for a business' banking needs, he added.  "This pushes us to develop new technologies that meet the rising demand," Mathur said adding that Razorpay will power payments and banking for 50 million businesses by 2025.  Despite the COVID-19 disruptions, the Indian fintech market is expected to grow to Rs 6.20 lakh crores by 2025, the company said. The significant demand for digital payments has accelerated Razorpay's growth during the pandemic, it added.  The full-stack financial solutions company witnessed a 500 per cent growth in 2019.  It currently powers payments for over 5 million businesses including Airtel, BookMyShow, Facebook, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Cred, ICICI Prudential among others and aims to double this to 10 million by the end of this year.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal - FT

French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders will insist on tough enforcement rules for any trade deal with Britain, warning that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons bid to override the Brexit treaty has shown Britains word cannot be tru...

Nepal: 2nd Cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nepals education minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel has tested positive for COVID-19 -- the second Cabinet minister to have contracted the deadly viral infection, according to media reports. Pokharel, who was admitted to Patan Hospital on Satur...

Security guard jailed in deadly shooting at Denver protests

A private security guard working for a Denver TV station is behind bars and accused in the deadly shooting of another man during dueling right- and left-wing protests, police said Sunday. Matthew Dolloff, 30, was booked into jail for invest...

Sitharaman to chair GST Council meeting today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair Goods and Services Tax GST Council meeting through video conferencing on Monday.The meeting will take place at 4 pm. The Minister is also scheduled to address a press conference on economic iss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020