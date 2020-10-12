Left Menu
Mahindra Logistics adds over 10,000 seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

The company said keeping true to its five-year road map, it is actively employing differently-abled persons, ex-servicemen from the armed forces and bridging the gender diversity gap by hiring more women from various backgrounds and experience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 12:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mahindra Logistics on Monday said it has added 10,100 seasonal jobs ahead of the festive season and will retain a significant number of these employees. The logistics arm of the Mahindra Group claims to have trained about 20,000 personnel including drivers and warehouse operators in the last two years under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

"Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL), one of India's largest third-party logistics solution providers is likely to inject the much-needed cheer back into job openings ahead of the upcoming festive season. While MLL has already employed 10,100 people on a seasonal basis, a significant number of these employees will be retained in various operations," MLL said in a statement. In addition to this, the company takes pride to add 40 per cent staff to its third-party workforce during the pandemic, the statement said. The company said keeping true to its five-year road map, it is actively employing differently-abled persons, ex-servicemen from the armed forces and bridging the gender diversity gap by hiring more women from various backgrounds and experience. In the ongoing fiscal year, MLL aims to hire over 500 persons with disabilities both on its rolls and the rolls of its business partners, it said.

"Gender diversity remains a challenge, specifically in the logistics sector. To bridge the gap, MLL is one of the sector leaders to initiate a special initiative called – 'Udaan' – a second careers (comeback) program and second career internship program for women at all levels, functions and divisions. The company has already started hiring women under Udaan program and the plan is to take this number to 50 by 2021," the statement said. MLL has recently started hiring associates from transgender community at their warehouse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, it added. MD and CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan said, "We encourage and value diversity amongst our employees, associates, business partners, customers and communities. It is therefore imperative to make MLL attractive for millennials, provide equal opportunity to women as well as persons with disabilities, recruit employees from diverse backgrounds like armed forces, and LGBTQIA workforce." Asserting that skill development is sacrosanct for a sustainable and independent workforce, it said in the last 2 years, it has trained around 20,000 personnel under PMKVY.

