Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks notch best day in 3 months as investors cheer policy support

** Shares of Shenzhen-based companies jumped on Monday, as investors cheered Beijing's support for the country's first special economic zone. ($1 = 6.7135 Chinese yuan)

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 12:55 IST
China stocks notch best day in 3 months as investors cheer policy support
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks extended their rally on Monday to post their biggest daily percentage gain in three months, as investors cheered Beijing's latest policy support for equity markets. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 3% to 4,823.16, its best day since July 6, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.6% to 3,358.47 points, its best session since July 20.

** The tech-heavy start-up ChiNext added 3.9% and the STAR50 index rose 1.7%. ** Leading the gains, the CSI300 financials index and the CSI300 consumer staples index ended up 3.2% and 4.4%, respectively.

** Session's gains came in after the index closed higher on Friday, with investors being encouraged by official data that showed signs of economic recovery and a rebound in tourism during the holiday week. ** China's state council published on Friday the Opinion on Further Improving the Quality of Listed Companies, which includes exploring more long-term evaluation mechanisms for institutional investors to attract more mid and long-term funds.

** China needs to foster a robust market environment now as the country's tech firms need financing from the equities market, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities. ** Given the policy support, a slow and stable market rally is definitely the big trend going ahead, as the opinion once again stressed the position of China's capital markets, Yan added.

** Guotai Junan Securities also noted in the report that the opinion will help boost risk appetite in the market. ** Foreign investors came back with vehement buying, purchasing a net 15.9 billion yuan ($2.37 billion) worth of A-shares on Monday via the Stock Connect linking the mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

** Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a key speech in Shenzhen on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the establishment of China's first special economic zone in the southern city 40 years ago, according to state media Xinhua. ** Shares of Shenzhen-based companies jumped on Monday, as investors cheered Beijing's support for the country's first special economic zone.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt urges Allahabad HC to dispose of cases of crimes against women, children on priority

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Allahabad High Court to ensure disposal of cases related to crimes against women and the POCSO Act on priority basis, a senior official said on Monday. The government also sought directions to ...

Treat as rep PIL for minimum standards for mental health establishments: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to treat as a representation a PIL seeking notification of minimum standards for different categories of mental health establishments as mandated under the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017. A be...

TVS Motor Company's Premium Motorcycle Brand TVS Apache Crosses the 4 Million Global Sales Milestone

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, celebrates the 4 million global sales milestone for its premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache today. Launched in 2005, the TVS Apache series is the f...

Govt to give Rs 12,000 cr interest-free 50-year loan to states for capital projects as part of plan to boost economic activities, says FM.

Govt to give Rs 12,000 cr interest-free 50-year loan to states for capital projects as part of plan to boost economic activities, says FM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020