Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss still cautious on COVID-19 after lifting 2020 economic outlook

The Swiss government raised its 2020 economic forecast on Monday but remained cautious about a possible second wave of COVID-19 that could curtail growth if it triggered a nationwide lockdown. Swiss output will shrink by 3.8% this year, a less severe coronavirus-triggered slump than the 6.2% drop previously expected, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:34 IST
Swiss still cautious on COVID-19 after lifting 2020 economic outlook

The Swiss government raised its 2020 economic forecast on Monday but remained cautious about a possible second wave of COVID-19 that could curtail growth if it triggered a nationwide lockdown.

Swiss output will shrink by 3.8% this year, a less severe coronavirus-triggered slump than the 6.2% drop previously expected, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said. Still, COVID-19 remains a serious concern for the government, which also highlighted the return of risks such as U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and a no-deal Brexit as threats to a post-pandemic upswing.

"Looking forward, we are only slightly more optimistic than before as risks remain very high," SECO economist Ronald Indergand said. Problems like Brexit and the trade conflict have been pushed into the background by the coronavirus, but are now re-emerging, he said.

"These are significant risks, but everything depends on the coronavirus, that is by far the biggest risk factor," Indergand said. "If there are small and local restrictions, the impact of a second wave will manageable. But if it is more than that, the economic impact would be considerable," he said.

A recent increase in Swiss infection numbers has so far not worsened the consumer mood or reduced economic activity, Indergand said. SECO expects strong growth in the third quarter as Switzerland recovers from restrictions that temporarily closed shops and restaurants to prevent the spread of the virus.

The recovery will continue next year, albeit at a slower rate, and the Swiss economy is not expected to hit pre-crisis levels until the latter part of 2021. For 2021, SECO said it expects the Swiss economy to grow by 3.8% when adjusted for income from sporting events, a slower recovery than the 4.9% level previously expected due to the less severe downturn foreseen for 2020.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19Thakur, in a tweet, said he had quarantined himself at his residence last week after coming in contact with someone who had coronavirusOn docto...

Rupee logs 1st drop in four sessions, down 12 paise against USD

The rupee snapped its three-session winning run on Monday, slipping 12 paise to close at 73.28 against the US dollar amid weakening Asian peers against the greenback. Starting off on a bullish note, the Indian currency touched the days high...

All peace-loving citizens need to stand together to fight violent crimes

While South Africa faces a mammoth task of tackling the scourge of violent crimes, the fight will require that all peace-loving citizens stand together not only to condemn these acts but also work together to end them, says President Cyril ...

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee still in 'high risk zone', say doctors

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a high risk zone though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said on Monday. The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has fever and continues to be in a drowsy,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020