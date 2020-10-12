Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks at near 9-month high; Turkey's lira leads FX losses

"In the current market environment, market participants hungry for yield have almost nowhere else to go than to the stock market," Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi wrote in a note. On the other hand, the Chinese yuan came off a 17-month high after the central bank cut its foreign exchange forward reserve requirements for financial institutions.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:41 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks at near 9-month high; Turkey's lira leads FX losses

Turkey's lira led losses in emerging market currencies on Monday, while equity-friendly policies from Beijing saw Chinese stocks pushing the developing-world stocks benchmark to a near nine-month high. The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks jumped about 1% to its highest since late January, with Chinese stocks providing the most support after Beijing flagged more measures to invite investment into the country.

In EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Turkish stocks added 0.5%, while those in South Africa rose 0.4%. "In the current market environment, market participants hungry for yield have almost nowhere else to go than to the stock market," Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi wrote in a note.

On the other hand, the Chinese yuan came off a 17-month high after the central bank cut its foreign exchange forward reserve requirements for financial institutions. "The yuan has been strengthening quickly since May ... the People's Bank of China made the regulation change to slow yuan appreciation as an overly strong currency will be harmful for the economic recovery," Hao Zhou, FX & EM analyst at Commerzbank, wrote in a note.

Among other currencies, Turkey's lira led losses in EMEA, sinking about 0.6% after the country's current account deficit widened more than expected in August. The currency was less than 1% off a lifetime low, as perceived fiscal weakness and geopolitical tensions around Turkey sapped capital inflows.

Turkey's central bank also raised the remuneration rate on the lira in a bid to return to normal after extreme measures taken during the height of the coronavirus crisis. Russia's rouble fell 0.4% in tandem with oil prices, as U.S. producers restored output after Hurricane Delta. The currency had outperformed most of its EMEA peers last week with a 1.8% rise.

Uncertainty over U.S. stimulus measures and the presidential election spurred some safe-haven demand for the dollar. A risk-off environment may set in ahead of the U.S. elections, which are less than a month away. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking equal protection for transgenders against sexual offences

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Central government on a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to provide equal protection to the transgender community against sexual offences. A bench of the apex court, headed b...

Himachal Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19Thakur, in a tweet, said he had quarantined himself at his residence last week after coming in contact with someone who had coronavirusOn docto...

Rupee logs 1st drop in four sessions, down 12 paise against USD

The rupee snapped its three-session winning run on Monday, slipping 12 paise to close at 73.28 against the US dollar amid weakening Asian peers against the greenback. Starting off on a bullish note, the Indian currency touched the days high...

All peace-loving citizens need to stand together to fight violent crimes

While South Africa faces a mammoth task of tackling the scourge of violent crimes, the fight will require that all peace-loving citizens stand together not only to condemn these acts but also work together to end them, says President Cyril ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020