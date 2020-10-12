Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vana recognized with Conde Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards "4 in Top 30 Destination Spa Resorts in the World"

Conde Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Vana recognized as the #4 in Top 30 Destination Spa Resorts in the World.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:31 IST
Vana recognized with Conde Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards "4 in Top 30 Destination Spa Resorts in the World"
Vana. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Conde Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Vana recognized as the #4 in Top 30 Destination Spa Resorts in the World. More than 715,000 Conde Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

"The results of this year's survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience," said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Conde Nast Traveler. "The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can't wait to have next," Jesse Ashlock added.

The Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here. "This time has provided us space for reflection and to consider what Vana should be going forward with. We have enhanced our Ayurveda and Yoga offerings and placed them at the very core of Vana's wellness offering. Vana should be life-changing and nothing less," said Veer Singh, Founder and Creator of Vana.

Vana is near the foothills of the Himalayas in Dehradun. It draws inspiration from its literal meaning - forest - a place that protects, nurtures and nourishes, while providing space to discover and flourish. The structured frameworks of traditional Indian, Tibetan, and Chinese medicine have been mindfully integrated. Nourishing cuisine, experiences for all the senses and a kind-hearted team complete the offering that is Vana. Vana's offerings now begin at Rs. 25,000. The Retreat is offered for a minimum of three nights. It includes stay, meals, personalised treatments and therapies, as well as Retreat Programs with yoga, meditation, cuisine lessons, functional fitness, talks, music and more.

The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Conde Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Conde Nast Traveler US and UK print editions. Established in 2014 by Veer Singh, Vana is a place for anyone who wants to seek wellbeing and what lies beyond conventional understanding. Vana aspires to create a thoughtful balance between what is necessary to prescribe to an individual. Built on an estate of 21 acres, Vana comprises 66 rooms, 16 suites and additional 4 standalone villas.

Conde Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Conde Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Conde Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cong expresses concern over law and order situation under Nitish Kumar govt

By Amit Kumar Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh hit out against the Nitish Kumar led NDA government over the law and order situation in the State and expressed serious concern over the incident where a Dalit woman in ...

Teams will start catching up, need to be ahead of them: Rohit

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have proved to be the team to beat once again in the IPL and skipper Rohit Sharma stressed on the need to remain ahead of their opponents, especially at the back end of the tournament. We have had a good r...

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL for equal protection of law to transgenders in sexual offences

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centres reply on a PIL seeking equal protection in law to transgender people on the grounds that there was no penal provision which protects them from offences of sexual assault. A bench headed by Chief J...

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking equal protection for transgenders against sexual offences

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Central government on a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to provide equal protection to the transgender community against sexual offences. A bench of the apex court, headed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020