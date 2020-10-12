Left Menu
Kolkata hoteliers hopeful of raise in seating capacity limit during festival season

The association had written to the state's chief secretary last week, seeking increased seating to ensure viability of operations and secure jobs of the staff. "We are hopeful the state government will help the restaurants, hotels and bars by raising the seating capacity limit (in force due to the COVID-19 pandemic)," HRAEI president Sudesh Poddar said. Poddar added that HRAEI has asked its members to offer discounts to diners.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:07 IST
The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI) on Monday said it is hopeful that the West Bengal government will raise the seating capacity ceiling from 50 per cent to 75 per cent in view of the upcoming festival season. The association had written to the state's chief secretary last week, seeking increased seating to ensure viability of operations and secure jobs of the staff.

"We are hopeful the state government will help the restaurants, hotels and bars by raising the seating capacity limit (in force due to the COVID-19 pandemic)," HRAEI president Sudesh Poddar said. Poddar said sales have been down since restaurants and bars reopened during 'Unlock 3', while running costs increased manifold due to adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

He also said many restaurants have closed down operations owing to losses. Poddar added that HRAEI has asked its members to offer discounts to diners.

