Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Economic Forum Announces 40 Global Future Councils; ED Times’ Co-Founder Nominated As Member For GFC On Media 2020-21 From India

WEF’s Global Future Councils is a community of experts, nominated for a one-year period each year, that plays a vital role in challenging status quo, promoting innovative thinking and providing thought leadership to shape the future of the world. The purpose of the Global Future Council on Media, Entertainment and Sport is to bring positive changes to the future of the media and entertainment industry, focusing on creating a thriving media ecosystem which is economically sustainable as well as inclusive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:51 IST
World Economic Forum Announces 40 Global Future Councils; ED Times’ Co-Founder Nominated As Member For GFC On Media 2020-21 From India

New Delhi 13th Oct ’20- World Economic Forum’s Global Future Councils, an invitation-only community has invited Juhi Garg; Co-founder of ED Times, a youth media startup from India, to be on 2020-2021’s GFC on Media, Entertainment & Sport as a member. WEF’s Global Future Councils is a community of experts, nominated for a one-year period each year, that plays a vital role in challenging status quo, promoting innovative thinking and providing thought leadership to shape the future of the world.

The purpose of the Global Future Council on Media, Entertainment and Sport is to bring positive changes to the future of the media and entertainment industry, focusing on creating a thriving media ecosystem which is economically sustainable as well as inclusive. In the words of World Economic Forum, this network of Global Future Councils is the world’s foremost multistakeholder and interdisciplinary knowledge network dedicated to promoting innovative thinking to shape a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.

Two co-chairs lead each of the 40 global future councils comprised of 20-30 of the most relevant and knowledgeable thought leaders from business, civil society, academia, international organisations and government from across the world. Speaking on this, Ms. Juhi Garg, Co-Founder ED Times, said, “We hope to represent the voice of upcoming new-media initiatives and find ways to beat the fake news pandemic prevalent in emerging media. As a young media company it is our duty to create a healthy media ecosystem. We will be working with experts from different fields for developing recommendations, implementing pilots, engaging the public and driving adoption of new business models throughout the media ecosystem. It is indeed a lot of learning for us and also a proud moment to be the only Indian media start-up on the council.” ED Times is a 5 years old youth media start-up from India which has been ranked as one of the Top 10 youth media publications worldwide and has been awarded the Best Blog at India Digital Summit Awards 2019 by IAMAI & Times Now, doing in-depth news stories that matter to millennials in an attempt to create responsible news content and change reading habits of young India. About WEF: The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. Moral and intellectual integrity is at the heart of everything it does. Our activities are shaped by a unique institutional culture founded on the stakeholder theory, which asserts that an organization is accountable to all parts of society. The institution carefully blends and balances the best of many kinds of organizations, from the public and private sectors, international organizations and academic institutions.

We believe that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change. About WEF’s Global Future Council on Media, Entertainment & Sport: https://www.weforum.org/communities/gfc-on-media-entertainment-and-sport PWR PWR

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...

I'm a different person: Sandra Oh rules out return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Hollywood star Sandra Oh says she will not return to the long-running medical drama Greys Anatomy, even if the show was ending. The 49-year-old actor owes much of her success to the Shonda Rhimes-created series in which she played the role ...

Govt asks agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules

The government on Tuesday asked the agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules of global standards for the farmers benefit, while industry body CropLife India pitched for stable policy and regulatory regime to boost the growth o...

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020