Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPFO launches WhatsApp helpline service

This facility is in addition to various other means of grievance redressal forums of EPFO which include EPFiGMS portal, CPGRAMS, social media platforms (Facebook & Twitter) and a dedicated 24x7 call centre. "To further enhance ease of living experience for its members,  Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation  (EPFO) has now launched a WhatsApp based helpline-cum-grievance redressal mechanism, under its series of Nirbadh initiatives aimed at ensuring seamless and un-interrupted service delivery to subscribers during COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:25 IST
EPFO launches WhatsApp helpline service

Retirement fund body EPFO has launched a WhatsApp helpline service for speedy redressal of grievances of its subscribes, the labour ministry said on Tuesday. This facility is in addition to various other means of grievance redressal forums of EPFO which include EPFiGMS portal, CPGRAMS, social media platforms (Facebook & Twitter) and a dedicated 24x7 call centre.

"To further enhance ease of living experience for its members,  Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation  (EPFO) has now launched a WhatsApp based helpline-cum-grievance redressal mechanism, under its series of Nirbadh initiatives aimed at ensuring seamless and un-interrupted service delivery to subscribers during COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement. With WhatsApp emerging as a huge platform for communication in India, EPFO grabbed the extraordinary opportunity that the app provides to reach and communicate directly with all its stakeholders.  This initiative will allow the PF subscribers to interact directly with EPFO’s regional offices at a personalised level adhering to one-to-one guidance principle.

WhatsApp helpline is now functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO.  Any stakeholder can simply file grievance or seek guidance on any queries relating to services provided by EPFO, by putting a WhatsApp message on the helpline number of the concerned regional office where the PF account is maintained.  Dedicated WhatsApp helpline numbers of all regional offices are available at the homepage of EPFO’s official website. The helpline aims to make the subscribers self-reliant by taking digital initiatives of EPFO to the last mile, thereby reducing dependence on intermediaries.

To ensure expeditious resolution of the grievance and reply to the queries raised on WhatsApp, each regional office has been equipped with a dedicated team of experts. The ease of raising query and grievance on WhatsApp will drastically reduce the need for the subscribers to physically visit EPFO’s office. This in turn will help maintain social distancing in EPFO’s workplace during the pandemic.

The helpline has already gained immense popularity among stakeholders. So far, EPFO has redressed more than 1,64,040 grievances and queries through WhatsApp.  This has led to decline in registration of grievances/queries on Facebook /Twitter by 30 per cent and on EPFiGMS (EPFO’s online grievance resolution portal) by 16 per cent.

The helpline is an attempt to further strengthen the direct channel of communication between EPFO and its subscribers amid the pandemic, thereby enhancing EPFO’s responsiveness and facilitating timely delivery of services to subscribers..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

World economy in deep recession in 2020, growth to be -4.4 per cent: IMF

The IMF on Tuesday predicted a deep global recession this year and the world growth to be - 4.4 per cent, asserting that the global economic crisis is far from over mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In its latest World E...

Deepak Kochhar sent in ED custody in money laundering case

A special court here on Tuesday remandedDeepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate ED till October 17. Deepak Kochhar was arrested bythe ED in September under the Preventio...

New angst for caregivers in time of COVID-19: Poll

The coronavirus pandemic has thrust many Americans into the role of caring for an older or disabled loved one for the first time, a new poll finds. And caregivers on the whole say theyre encountering unexpected risks and demands as a result...

IFFM reveals its line-up for 2020 edition

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM&#160;on Tuesday unveiled its programme for its ninth edition, with special tributes being planned for late Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. The festival, which wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020