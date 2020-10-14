Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:39 IST
Airtel Africa expands strategic partnership with Ericsson to enable 4G coverage in Kenya
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter @AIRTEL_KE)

To enable 4G coverage in Kenya, Airtel Africa has expanded its strategic partnership with Ericsson, according to a news report by The Standard.

The network modernization deal that aims to provide robust connectivity in rural areas and facilitate the e-commerce platform which was signed in August 2020, is in line with the Kenyan Digital Economy Blueprint Vision 2030.

The deal will simplify and upgrade the existing network and future-proof it for the anticipated rapid mobile expansion in the country.

Airtel Kenya CEO, Prasanta Das Sarma said, "Robust and secure communications are an essential component of a digital society in Kenya. We are firmly anchored to the strategy of delivering reliable connections across the country and are looking forward to expanding the high-quality mobile broadband services to our subscribers."

With Ericsson Radio System and Packet Core solutions, Airtel Kenya's network will have 4G coverage, while driving enhanced use cases in both the consumer and the enterprise segments. Subscribers will experience an enhanced quality of voice and data.

Ericsson technology will also make the network in Kenya ready for 5G deployment.

"Together with Airtel, we will implement this project that aims to establish an advanced LTE network in Kenya, providing Airtel's customers an enriched experience both in the consumer and business segments. Through this partnership, we reaffirm our ambition to set #AfricaInMotion by partnering with Airtel to grow and support an increasingly digitalized society in Kenya," said Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

