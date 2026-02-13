Left Menu

Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In

The Bombay High Court restrained Vidnyan Mane from making defamatory remarks against composer Palash Muchhal. Mane's comments on an incident before Muchhal's wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana were deemed defamatory. Muchhal sued Mane for damages and an injunction for defaming him and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:14 IST
Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has imposed restrictions on actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, preventing him from making further defamatory statements against composer Palash Muchhal. The court found Mane's comments regarding a pre-wedding incident involving Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana to be "insinuating and defamatory."

In an order dated February 11, Justice Milind Jadhav noted that Mane's remarks were harmful to Muchhal and his family's reputation. Mane had earlier lodged a police complaint against Muchhal, accusing him of cheating Rs 40 lakh in a failed film project investment.

Muchhal has responded with a legal suit seeking damages and a permanent injunction against Mane. The court deemed the incident mentioned by Mane, related to the scheduled wedding on November 23, 2025, irrelevant amidst their ongoing commercial dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

 India
2
Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

 India
3
Legal Tussle: Harvard vs. Trump Administration

Legal Tussle: Harvard vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026