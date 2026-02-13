Defamation Drama: Bombay High Court Steps In
The Bombay High Court restrained Vidnyan Mane from making defamatory remarks against composer Palash Muchhal. Mane's comments on an incident before Muchhal's wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana were deemed defamatory. Muchhal sued Mane for damages and an injunction for defaming him and his family.
The Bombay High Court has imposed restrictions on actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, preventing him from making further defamatory statements against composer Palash Muchhal. The court found Mane's comments regarding a pre-wedding incident involving Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana to be "insinuating and defamatory."
In an order dated February 11, Justice Milind Jadhav noted that Mane's remarks were harmful to Muchhal and his family's reputation. Mane had earlier lodged a police complaint against Muchhal, accusing him of cheating Rs 40 lakh in a failed film project investment.
Muchhal has responded with a legal suit seeking damages and a permanent injunction against Mane. The court deemed the incident mentioned by Mane, related to the scheduled wedding on November 23, 2025, irrelevant amidst their ongoing commercial dispute.
