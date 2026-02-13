Kerala's Graphene Revolution: Pioneering Policy for Industrial Advancement

On Friday, the Kerala government took a significant step forward by approving a pioneering graphene policy, intending to position the state as a leader in the production and research of this promising carbon-based material. A statement from the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted that this strategic decision aims to create revolutionary changes across various industrial sectors.

The newly formulated policy focuses on promoting research and application of graphene, intending to bolster a favorable startup ecosystem. It emphasizes the importance of sustainable activities, technological support, and fostering global partnerships, along with offering financial consultancy and marketing services.

In addition to this, the Kerala cabinet gave the nod to the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, set to enhance the financial benefits for legal professionals, raising the maximum post-death benefit and major surgery assistance.