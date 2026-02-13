Left Menu

Kerala's Graphene Revolution: Pioneering Policy for Industrial Advancement

The Kerala government has approved a groundbreaking graphene policy aimed at bolstering research and production of this innovative material. This initiative stands to transform multiple industries by fostering a robust startup ecosystem and encouraging global partnerships. Additionally, amendments to the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund Bill were also sanctioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:16 IST
Kerala's Graphene Revolution: Pioneering Policy for Industrial Advancement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Kerala government took a significant step forward by approving a pioneering graphene policy, intending to position the state as a leader in the production and research of this promising carbon-based material. A statement from the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted that this strategic decision aims to create revolutionary changes across various industrial sectors.

The newly formulated policy focuses on promoting research and application of graphene, intending to bolster a favorable startup ecosystem. It emphasizes the importance of sustainable activities, technological support, and fostering global partnerships, along with offering financial consultancy and marketing services.

In addition to this, the Kerala cabinet gave the nod to the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, set to enhance the financial benefits for legal professionals, raising the maximum post-death benefit and major surgery assistance.

TRENDING

1
Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

 Global
2

NCDEX and TCS Forge Strategic Alliance to Enter Equity Markets

 India
3
Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

 Global
4
A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026