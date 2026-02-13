Rajasthan Assembly in Turmoil: Teacher Transfers, Fertiliser Fiasco, and Allegations on Jal Jeevan Mission

The Rajasthan Assembly experienced significant disruptions as opposition members brought up Grade-III teacher transfers, fertiliser distribution, and allegations of mishandling in the Jal Jeevan Mission. During Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully pressed Education Minister Madan Dilawar about the lack of a transfer policy for Grade-III teachers.

Dilawar explained that although the administrative reforms department has a blanket ban on transfers, exceptions could be made with appropriate approval. He stated that only limited transfers were approved last August under specific circumstances. Jully accused the government of misleading teachers, causing uproar among Congress MLAs.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Indira Meena raised issues regarding agricultural input shortages, noting chaos in the distribution process. Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena reassured that supply exceeded demand, despite temporary distribution issues. Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary addressed questions about corruption, confirming action against those guilty in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)