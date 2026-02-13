Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly in Turmoil: Teacher Transfers, Fertiliser Fiasco, and Allegations on Jal Jeevan Mission

The Rajasthan Assembly session was marked by chaos over concerns regarding Grade-III teacher transfers, fertiliser distribution issues, and allegations of irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission. Opposition members challenged the government on various fronts, leading to disruptions and demands for accountability and reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:15 IST
Rajasthan Assembly in Turmoil: Teacher Transfers, Fertiliser Fiasco, and Allegations on Jal Jeevan Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Assembly experienced significant disruptions as opposition members brought up Grade-III teacher transfers, fertiliser distribution, and allegations of mishandling in the Jal Jeevan Mission. During Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully pressed Education Minister Madan Dilawar about the lack of a transfer policy for Grade-III teachers.

Dilawar explained that although the administrative reforms department has a blanket ban on transfers, exceptions could be made with appropriate approval. He stated that only limited transfers were approved last August under specific circumstances. Jully accused the government of misleading teachers, causing uproar among Congress MLAs.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Indira Meena raised issues regarding agricultural input shortages, noting chaos in the distribution process. Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena reassured that supply exceeded demand, despite temporary distribution issues. Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary addressed questions about corruption, confirming action against those guilty in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

Justice Served: Death Sentence in Odisha Acid Attack Case

 India
2
Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

Showdown at Grievance Meeting: Anil Vij vs. Kaithal SP

 India
3
Legal Tussle: Harvard vs. Trump Administration

Legal Tussle: Harvard vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

IPO Boom: Five Companies Set to Go Public with Sebi Approval

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026