Magicbricks forays into home loan services

Real estate portal Magicbricks on Wednesday said it has entered into home loan services and has tied up with leading banks. The company aims to offer homebuyers a plethora of integrated services from the discovery to the transaction phase. Loan seekers can compare the best available offers and rates, gain online and offline assistance during the application process and also get a wide range of home loans including balance transfers and loan against property through Magicbricks platform, the company said in a statement

SBI, PNB HFL, HDFC LTD, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Cholamandalam, Hero Fincorp, Sundaram Home Finance LTD, L&T Housing Finance LTD, IIFL, IDFC First, Bajaj Finserv, and Federal Bank are the banks with whom the company has tied up. Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks, said: “We are extremely delighted to widen our property services with our latest offerings, Home Loans. It is aimed at offering a seamless experience to the home buyer in identifying and availing the best loan for the dream home." Magicbricks.com is owned by Magicbricks Realty Services, which is a subsidiary of Times Internet, the digital arm of the Times of India Group.