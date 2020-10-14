Left Menu
Brazil readies bill to privatize postal service

The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro is putting the finishing touches to a bill that will allow the privatization of Brazil's postal service, according to a statement from the Ministry of Communications on Wednesday. The bill will also create a national communications regulator to oversee postal services.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:40 IST
The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro is putting the finishing touches to a bill that will allow the privatization of Brazil's postal service, according to a statement from the Ministry of Communications on Wednesday. The government is poised to send the bill to Congress by the end of the year, and expects to conclude the privatization process sometime in 2021, Communications Minister Fabio Faria said.

A provision of the bill obliges the federal government to guarantee that postal services are provided all over the country even after the privatization, the minister said. The bill will also create a national communications regulator to oversee postal services. The new agency will replace Anatel, which presently regulates telecommunications services.

