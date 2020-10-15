Left Menu
HashedIn Technologies Attains AWS Data & Analytics Competency

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd has attained Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency. HashedIn's expertise in integrations, building connectors, data pipelines, real-time streaming, data lakes, creating data warehouses /data marts, and advanced data operations (DataOps) has helped their customers experience an accelerated data transformation process.

HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd has attained Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency. This is a validation for delivering consistent customer success through their Data Engineering solutions. AWS Data and Analytics competency recognize partners who have deep expertise in designing, implementing, and managing Data and Analytics applications on the AWS platform, thereby making it easier for customers to choose their go-to-partner when they embark on data transformation journey. HashedIn's expertise in integrations, building connectors, data pipelines, real-time streaming, data lakes, creating data warehouses /data marts, and advanced data operations (DataOps) has helped their customers experience an accelerated data transformation process. Being an AWS Data and Analytics competency partner, HashedIn also has deep expertise in Kafka. They have built ~70 integrations with Kafka and helped customers adapt to Kafka. With a decade long AWS experience, HashedIn has built 6+ solutions and accelerators in the space of Data and Analytics. The data solutions and processes have helped them become one of the most capable partners in the AWS Data and Analytics ecosystem.

According to Sripathi Krishnan, CTO HashedIn Technologies, "We are proud to acquire the AWS Data and Analytics competency. More and more organizations are relying on data as a competitive differentiator to generate business value. By virtue of attaining this competency, our customers can evaluate and use the best AWS tools and technologies available to transform their data." About AWS Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 175 fully-featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers-including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies-are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile and innovate faster. About HashedIn Technologies HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 225+ robust solutions for 200+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, WinZip, Aruba, Curefit, and many more.

