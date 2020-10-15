Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU court adviser says Poland, Hungary turnover taxes are legal

The EU executive had decided that a Polish tax on retailers and Hungary's levy on broadcasters or advertising publishers were state aid because the progressive tax rates on turnover meant smaller companies were taxed "at too low a level". Poland and Hungary challenged the Commission's findings and won at the General Court of the European Union in 2019, the second-highest EU court, prompting the Commission to appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:52 IST
EU court adviser says Poland, Hungary turnover taxes are legal
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The top European Union court should back Polish and Hungarian taxes on turnover despite a European Commission objection that they give an unfair advantage to smaller businesses, a senior adviser to the court recommended on Thursday. The EU executive had decided that a Polish tax on retailers and Hungary's levy on broadcasters or advertising publishers were state aid because the progressive tax rates on turnover meant smaller companies were taxed "at too low a level".

Poland and Hungary challenged the Commission's findings and won at the General Court of the European Union in 2019, the second-highest EU court, prompting the Commission to appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). Advocate General Juliane Kokott advised judges to uphold the initial ruling in an opinion published by the court.

EU judges typically follow the opinions of advocate generals although are not bound to do so. They would normally deliver their ruling in two to four months. Taxation was a matter solely for individual EU countries to decide. Taxing turnover had advantages and disadvantages and was clearly on the rise, as demonstrated by the planned EU digital services tax, Kokott said.

Progressive rates of taxation were also perfectly common as a means of differentiating people or companies according to their ability to pay, she said. "High turnover does not necessarily lead to high profit, but high turnover is a prerequisite for high profit. The differentiation is therefore not inconsistent," Kokott's opinion said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Shares in firm behind SKorean hit BTS soar in trading debut

Powered by strong support from avid fans, shares of South Koreas Big Hit Entertainment, the company that manages global pop sensation BTS, soared in their trading debut Thursday in Seoul. Big Hits solid debut after an IPO that netted more t...

IRDAI asks life insurers to launch 'Saral Jeevan Bima' scheme by Jan 1

Regulator IRDAI on Thursday asked life insurance companies to launch a standard term insurance policy Saral Jeevan Bima by January 1, 2021 to help customers take informed decisions. The Saral Jeevan Bima will be a pure term life insurance p...

LGBT groups in Japan launch petition seeking equality law

Sexual minority groups and human rights activists launched a petition on Thursday calling for an LGBT equality law in Japan in hopes that it can be enacted next year, when the country is to host the Olympics and will be the focus of interna...

'Time is running out,' EU warns, urging measures to avoid new lockdowns

The European Commission urged member nations on Thursday to step up preparations against the new surge of coronavirus infections and recommended common measures to roll out vaccines should they become available.With new cases hitting about ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020