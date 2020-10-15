Left Menu
Manikandan Thangarathnam appointed as mobility head of Uber in Bengaluru

Mani's addition to Uber's team is part of its overarching vision to strengthen the tech capabilities, as the company is positioning India as a technology hub, building and innovating for the world, Uber added.

15-10-2020
Uber on Thursday announced that it has hired Amazon veteran, Manikandan Thangarathnam as the senior director to lead all rider and platform engineering teams inthe city. The app-based cab aggregator is also hiring 85 more engineers in the country, the company said in a statement.

This is in addition to 140 engineers the company said it was hiring last month. Mani's addition to Uber's team is part of its overarching vision to strengthen the tech capabilities, as the company is positioning India as a technology hub, building and innovating for the world, Uber added.

