Scouting America's Policy Shift: From Radical Woke to Traditional Values

Scouting America has reached an agreement with the Pentagon to eliminate radical 'woke' ideology and base membership on biological sex. Despite this, the organization insists it remains inclusive of all youth, including transgender members. Changes include introducing a new 'Military Service' merit badge and waiving fees for military families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 08:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 08:36 IST
Scouting America has finalized an agreement with the Pentagon aiming to eliminate policies associated with 'radical woke ideology' and revert to membership criteria based solely on biological sex. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the changes on Friday, emphasizing adherence to President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14173, which seeks to eliminate race and sex-based policy preferences.

Despite the new policies, Scouting America affirmed its commitment to inclusivity, stating that transgender youth will continue to be welcomed. The organization's President and CEO Roger Krone confirmed that current and future programs would include transgender participants. This stance aligns with recent changes, such as lifting a ban on openly gay leaders and welcoming girls and transgender members into the ranks.

The agreement also includes Scouting America's discontinuation of the 'Citizenship in Society' merit badge, with a new 'Military Service' badge introduced. Additional benefits for military families, such as waived registration fees, are also part of the deal. These changes reflect the organization's historic ties with the U.S. military while adapting to the latest guidelines set by the government.

