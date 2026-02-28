Left Menu

OpenAI Partners with U.S. Department of War for AI Deployment

OpenAI has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of War to deploy AI models on classified cloud networks. CEO Sam Altman emphasized the Department's respect for safety and its cooperative approach during the agreement process, as noted in his statement on the social platform X.

Updated: 28-02-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 08:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI has officially entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of War to bring its AI models to classified cloud networks.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, highlighted the Department's commitment to safety and collaboration in a recent statement.

The partnership aims to leverage AI for enhanced outcomes while maintaining secure operations.

