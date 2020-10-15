Toyota rolls out special offers for salaried customers ahead of festive season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has launched special offers for salaried people from both government and private organisations, ahead of festive season. As part of the initiative, the company is providing flexible finance options, including a three-month EMI (equated monthly instalment) holiday, to prospective customers.

"At Toyota, we always look for ways to enable that big purchase decision with attractive offers for different segments of buyers," TKM Senior Vice-President (Sales and Service) Naveen Soni said in a statement. Current times call for safer travel options, and this special offer is one such measure exclusively curated to cater to the mobility needs of salaried customers, so that they can fulfil their aspiration of owning a Toyota, he added. The offer has been provided across a range of vehicles so that the customers can opt for a vehicle of their choice, including the recently launched compact sports utility vehicle, the Urban Cruiser, Soni said.